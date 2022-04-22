Chicago Bulls have the opportunity to take the lead against Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at United Center for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA First Round Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it. If you are in the United States you can stream live on FuboTV (Free Trial).
After a disappointing Game 1 performance, DeMar DeRozan promised to level up for Game 2 and he did. The Chicago Bulls couldn't be surpased by the Milwaukee Bucks in a 114-110 win. DeRozan registered 41 points, alongside Nikola Vucevic who registered 24 points and 13 rebounds.
Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled up one of his MVP's performance, he registered 33 points and 18 rebounds, but it wasn't enough. Khris Middleton with 18 points couldn't help his team either. He left the game early with what the Bucks said was a possible MCL knee sprain.
Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information
Date: Friday, April 22, 2022.
Time: 8:30 PM (ET)
Location: United, Center, Chicago Illinois
Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by states in the US
ET: 8:30 PM
CT: 7:30 PM
MT: 6:30 PM
PT: 5:30 PM
Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines
Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks are not only Conference rivals but are Central Division rivals too. This means these two sides have to play 4 times in regular season. Milwaukee Bucks won all 4 games in regular season. Chicago Bulls had a rough time regarding health protocols and injuries through the season. In Game 3, Chicago Bulls will have the home-court advantage to win and take a 2-1 lead. Alex Caruso is key for the Bulls defense against the Bucks' offensive line as it was seen in 4th quarter's last game. He registered 10 assits, 2 blocks and 2 steals in 38 minutes.
Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: How to watch in the US
Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and odds
Chicago Bull tied the series last Wednesday. Milwaukee will have to push harder in Chicago if they want take the lead in Game 3. According to BetMGM, the favorites are Milwaukee Bucks with -133 odds, while Chicago Bulls have +110 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 222.5 points for Game 3 of this First Round playoff series.
