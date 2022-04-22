Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks will face on Friday at United Center for Game 3 of the First Round in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds

Chicago Bulls have the opportunity to take the lead against Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at United Center for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA First Round Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it. If you are in the United States you can stream live on FuboTV (Free Trial).

After a disappointing Game 1 performance, DeMar DeRozan promised to level up for Game 2 and he did. The Chicago Bulls couldn't be surpased by the Milwaukee Bucks in a 114-110 win. DeRozan registered 41 points, alongside Nikola Vucevic who registered 24 points and 13 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled up one of his MVP's performance, he registered 33 points and 18 rebounds, but it wasn't enough. Khris Middleton with 18 points couldn't help his team either. He left the game early with what the Bucks said was a possible MCL knee sprain.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Friday, April 22, 2022.

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: United, Center, Chicago Illinois

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by states in the US