Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams has no regrets about leaving the Green Bay Packers, but he would love to have a chance to play with Jordan Love.

When Davante Adams requested a trade from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders, most NFL fans thought it wouldn’t take long before he regretted that decision.

With all due respect to Derek Carr, he’s no Aaron Rodgers. And while their partnership was solid in the lone season they played together, it was also shortlived, as the Raiders parted ways with Carr at the end of the season.

So, with his college teammate no longer on the premises and all the issues with the Raiders, some thought Adams would request another trade. They even linked him with a reunion with Rodgers in the New York Jets.

Davante Adams Is Impressed With Jordan Love

However, Adams decided to stay in Sin City, and even though the Packers were a playoff team last season, he still has no regrets about this move. However, he would definitely like to play with Jordan Love:

Jordan Love, quarterback of the Green Bay Packers

“In hindsight, like we talked about, the kid is a fucking baller, man. I’m so happy for him,” Adams told Raiders teammate Maxx Crosby on his podcast. “I haven’t had the chance to truly sit down and talk with him, but I want to tell him at some point ‘I definitely don’t regret changing, but I’m super proud of what you’ve done. If there was a way I could pull you over here and drag you with me that would have been cool too.’ Because, obviously, we saw what he did at the end of the year. I don’t regret what I did, but, at the same time, it’s definitely you look back on it like ‘damn that boy kind of balling right now.’”

The Raiders will most likely have Gardner Minshew start at quarterback next season, and while he might help Adams get big numbers again, a postseason berth might be out of the picture.

That’s just the way things go in this business. The Packers have moved on with a young brass of promising wide receivers, and the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.