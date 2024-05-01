With all the speculation about his future flooding social media, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James didn't confirm or deny the rumors of his potential retirement.

LeBron James teased retirement again.

He’s got a player option for next season.

James won’t rush his decision.

LeBron James Addresses Retirement On Twitter

Following a five-game first-round exit, the Los Angeles Lakersare officially heading to Cancun. Their NBA season is over, and once again, they couldn’t get past Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Just like Déjà vu, Darvin Ham’s team couldn’t crack the code against the reigning NBA champions. More than that, it seems like it would take a lot for them to shift the scale back in their favor.

On top of that, LeBron James recently teased retirement again. He talked about his family and how the end might be coming to an end, which obviously led to some speculation online.

LeBron Will Take Some Time To Make A Decision

That’s why the four-time NBA champion took to Twitter to address the rumors he started. He didn’t deny or confirm if he would retire, stating that he would take some time to make a decision:

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

“I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as well as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then (silence emoji). Love,” James tweeted.

LeBron Is Unikely To Retire

When asked about that, Anthony Davis admitted that he wants James to stay and run it back next season. And judging by the current picture, it’s hard to envision him walking away.

LeBron James is a billionaire, so money clearly isn’t an issue. Still, it’s not easy to walk away from potentially making an extra $100 million over the next two years, and he’s clearly in good-enough shape to still be one of the best in the game.

Also, with his son Bronny James declaring for the NBA Draft and the Lakers reportedly keen on getting him, that’s an opportunity he’s not going to turn down.