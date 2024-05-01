Travis Kelce just became the highest-paid tight end with a new two-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, alongside Patrick Mahomes, the star player will try to win a third consecutive Super Bowl. This was his reaction on the famous ‘New Heights’ podcast.

“I’m so thankful to Brett Veach and Mark Donovan. Coach Reid, Big Red, I love you, big guy. And obviously Clark Hunt. The Hunt family has been unbelievable to not only myself and this Kansas City community, but they’ve just been so generous since I’ve been here in making it feel like home. For the past years I’ve been able to make this place exactly that.”

According to Kelce’s words, the new contract is not only great for him, but also for the rest of tight ends in the NFL as he is resetting the market. However, Travis didn’t reveal if this could be his last agreement.

“I’ve loved every single second of it and I’m going to love the next two years playing here in Kansas City and we’ll see what happens after that. I’m so excited and so thankful to this organization for getting it done. Making me feel appreciated and compensated the right way and on top of that I got to move the needle for the tight end room. It’s everyone else’s job to keep making that tight end annual value go up and up with every single contract that’s better than mine in the future.”

Travis Kelce got a huge new contract with Chiefs (Getty Images)

What is the salary of Travis Kelce with the Chiefs?

Travis Kelce will get $34.25 million for a two-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. On average, the star’s annual salary surpasses Darren Waller’s deal with the New York Giants. The veteran admitted that sitting out was never an option.

“I’m not a guy that sits out. I’m not a guy that holds out. I’m a guy that loves coming into the building and the Chiefs know that. So, for them to want to get this done for me knowing how much blood, sweat and tears that I put into this thing, I’m extremely grateful.”