With LeBron James still pondering his future in the NBA, it seems like teaming up with his firstborn, Bronny, is no longer at the top of his priority list.

Bronny James declared for the NBA Draft.

LeBron had talked about playing with him.

That’s no longer a priority for LeBron.

LeBron No Longer Prioritizing Teaming Up With Bronny

For years, sports pundits and fans have talked about Bronny James as an NBA prospect and his future in the league. Even LeBron James admitted that he dreamed of playing by his side.

That dream could come true very soon. Bronny declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, and while LeBron recently teased retirement, most people believe he’s going to be back for at least another season.

However, it seems like it’s been a shocking turn of events in the James household. According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski, LeBron will no longer prioritize teaming up with his firstborn, and now wants him to go to a place where he can develop his game.

LeBron’s Camp Will Focus On Developing Bronny

“Rich Paul’s goal here in the pre-draft process for Bronny James is to see if there’s the right developmental system or organization, a place that can take a young player like Bronny James, who went five months without playing after his heart episode certainly limited him in his season at USC,” Woj said on NBA Today. “If he does go in the draft, he very likely would spend next year in the G League.”

Bronny James playing for USC

The Lakers Won’t Take Bronny In The First Round

For months, people in NBA circles claimed that the Lakers would go the extra mile to get Bronny and appease LeBron. Nonetheless, he’s not currently a projected first-round pick, and he might not be available by the time they’re on the clock in the second round.

“I think what LeBron James, Bronny James and Rich Paul said was, if organically somehow they ended up together, that would be great,” Wojnarowski continued. “But you look at the Lakers’ draft assets, No. 17, that’s a really important pick for the Lakers probably to use in a big trade. You’re not gonna use it on Bronny James at 17. And then they have No. 55. He could very well be gone by then.”

Bronny is a high-IQ player with an NBA-ready body and a very good defender, but he still needs to polish his game. Still, one thing’s for sure. Regardless of what they say, whoever gets him will have a shot to get his old man as well.