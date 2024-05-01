Lionel Messi is a world-renowned soccer player, now he is turning into a businessman. Messi has partnered with Mark Anthony Brands to create a hydration drink schedule to be released this summer.

Messi stated in a press release, “I’m so excited about this, I’m invested as an owner. I’ve never done anything like this before.” It marks a huge step in the life Messi will most likely lead after his soccer playing days are done.

The Argentine World Cup winner uploaded a video on his Instagram showcasing himself walking through the plant and talking with various executives as they all prepare for the product’s release.

Lionel Messi’s statement on new hydration drink

Messi posted on Instagram, “We’ve been hard at work preparing for the launch of our new hydration drink, because hydration is so important for everyone, and we want to make sure we get it right. We’ve just returned from the facility where we checked in on our progress, and learned exactly how my next-generation hydration drink is being made.”

Messi was seen with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo walking through the plant and speaking with the various members of the team. The beverage does not have a name yet, but it will be one of Mark Anthony Brands non-alcoholic products.

Lionel Messi will be back in action with Inter Miami as the team takes on the New York Red Bulls on Saturday to stay atop the MLS standings.