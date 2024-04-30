Now that their season is over, we take a look at three players the Los Angeles Lakers could realistically target, whether it's in free agency or in the trade market.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season has come to an end. They’re not good enough to push for an NBA championship right now, and while they do have some great role players, they clearly need a third star.

LeBron James isn’t getting any younger. Anthony Davis posted great numbers, but he was missing in action late in key games, including the gentleman’s sweep vs. the Denver Nuggets.

James controls his destiny in free agency, and he’s definitely going to push for another star to head to Los Angeles before extending his stay there. With that in mind, we’ll take a look at three players they could realistically target in trades or free agency.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Targets For The Lakers

Paul George

The Los Angeles Clippers and Paul George are repotedly far apart in contract extension talks. He could become a free agent, and while the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to make a run at him, why not stay home and keep playing at Crypto.com Arena?

Paul George

George is one of the best players still without a ring, and while money could be tricky and they would most likely have to do a sign-and-trade, he could be the two-way star this team craves.

Klay Thompson

Likewise, Klay Thompson’s free agency is a complicated situation. He could leave the Golden State Warriors if he feels disrespected by their offer, paving the way for a potential sign-and-trade.

While no longer the star he once was, he’s still one of the greatest three-point shooters this game has ever seen, and the Lakers desperately need to spread the floor. His father Mychal played for the Showtime Lakers, and he’s always been tied to the organization.

Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly open to moving on from Trae Young. He’s reportedly rubbed some people the wrong way, and it’s become painfully evident that he cannot coexist with Dejounte Murray in the back court.

He’s a Klutch Sports client, just like LeBron and Davis. And while his fit next to them might not be the best, the Lakers have always been known for targetting big-name players. Also, they could make numbers work with a trade instead of trying to outbid someone else in free agency.