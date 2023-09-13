Throughout the course of his career, Damian Lillard has earned a reputation for being one of the most respectable characters in the NBA, and he’s always been a fan favorite for the Portland Trail Blazers.

That’s why not many people think he’s going to be capable of forcing his way out of Rip City, as he’s not the kind of guy who’ll look to make everybody uncomfortable just to get his way, just like James Harden.

With that in mind, an insider reports that Lillard could even agree to play for another team, even though he remains adamant about playing for the Miami Heat.

Damian Lillard Could Be Traded Somewhere Else

“If the Blazers and a team other than Miami hammered out a deal that Portland deemed more desirable than what they could acquire through dealing with the Heat, sources say Lillard would show up to his new team, do his job and play to the best of his abilities,” Blazers insider Aaron Fentress wrote.

“But his desire to go to Miami, sources say, would not dissipate. As Charania stated, that trade demand would still exist. He would be seeking to get out of wherever he found himself the day he arrived,” he added.

Right now, it seems like the ball is on the Blazers’ court. Lillard might want to keep this civil and avoid further scandal, but it’s clear he won’t change his mind about leaving the team.