Damian Lillard has been all over the NBA news for the past two months. His stalemate with the Portland Trail Blazers has drawn mixed reviews among the community.

Some believe the Blazers are right by holding onto him because he still has four years left in his contract. Others believe they oughta do right by him after all he’s done for them.

Whatever the case, it seems like he’s decided to take matters into his own hands already. According to Shams Charania, he will only attend training camp if he’s with the Blazers or the Miami Heat.

Dame Lillard Won’t Show To Training Camp For Any Other Team

“Expect Portland and Miami to re-engage before the start of training camp that’s coming up in the next two and a half weeks,” Charania said. “Really, at this point, I’m told that the only two training camps that Damian Lillard would report to, in theory: Portland and Miami.”

“So if a team like Toronto were to trade for Damian Lillard, I do not believe Lillard would even report,” Shams added. “That Dame trade request would still be there if he were to be traded into a team like Toronto or anyone else that really wants to take a chance at this. I think teams around the league,’ they’ve understood that a guy like Damian Lillard, at the age of 33, with $216 million left on his deal over the next four seasons, him joining their program and wanting a trade immediately is unideal.”

Of course, the Blazers are in no rush to move him, especially if he’s willing to partake in training camp for them, but things could get ugly if they don’t find a solution soon.