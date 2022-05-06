Draymond Green is a passionate player. He will speak his mind off the court and play with fire on it, regardless of the scoreboard, the stage, the rival, or whether you like it or not. That's what's made him the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors.

Needless to say, Green's drive has also gotten him into trouble more often than not. Flagrant fouls, technical fouls, and a harsh reputation among some non-Warriors fans. He lives by it, he dies by it.

That's why ESPN's 'Mad Dog' Russo went on to say that America was already tired of him. He called him out for flipping Grizzlies' fans off on his way to the locker room and told him to just 'Shut up and play'. Needless to say, that didn't sit well with Green.

Draymond Green Rips 'Mad Dog' Russo Over Racist Comments

“He goes on TV and says America is tired of Draymond Green. Not sure what gives him the right to speak for America, what he’s done in his life for her," Green said on his podcast. "I’m not sure who he’s become in sports or in media to say how America feels and what gives him that right. We’re not shocked that he would think that he has the right to speak for America."

The former Defensive Player of the Year then explained how Russo's comments may have had a racist connotation. He said that he, nor any other black athlete will tolerate such comments ever again:

"He then proceeds to say ‘Shut up and play’. I’m not one to really pull the race car very often because we all know the role that race plays in the world that we live in. That definitely had a very racist connotation," Green added. "Even beyond the racist undertone, we don't need to go any further than ‘who are you?’. Who are you to say, what have you done in your life to say America’s tired of him, shut up and play? Those ‘shut up and dribble days’ are long gone. We don't listen to that anymore, it has no place here nor will it be tolerated.”

Green Says ESPN Offered Him A Spot On First Take

Draymond saved the best for last. After calling Russo out, he went on to reveal that ESPN actually offered him a spot on First Take as Stephen A. Smith's co-star, so he should be thanking him for turning that down:

“I also proceeded to say it’s time for you to sit on your couch and thank the good lord I didn't want his job, I meant that from the bottom of my heart," Green said. "Before I signed with Turner, I was actually offered a spot on First Take. There’s your backstory. When I speak, I speak from the heart, when I speak, know it's real and thoughtful. More importantly, it’s truthful.”

At the end of the day, Green has one of the most popular podcasts among basketball fans, so it would be interesting to know where did Russo get the notion that people were tired of him. As for the 'Shut up and play', those days are way beyond us.