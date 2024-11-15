Where to watch Uruguay vs Colombia live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Uruguay take on Colombia in a Matchday 11 showdown of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Here’s how fans in the USA can catch the game live, whether on TV or through streaming platforms.

Uruguay and Colombia are set to clash in a high-stakes Matchday 11 encounter in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this key matchup, and whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, we have all the crucial details to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Uruguay vs Colombia online in the US on Fanatiz]

One of the marquee matchups on Matchday 11 pits second-place Uruguay against third-place Colombia in a clash that could have major implications in the standings. Uruguay, sitting comfortably with 16 points, faces pressure to keep its lead, as a loss could tighten the race with several teams close behind.

Despite internal challenges, Marcelo Bielsa’s squad is focused on solidifying its qualification hopes. Colombia come in riding high after a 4-0 win over Chile, and James Rodriguez‘s side aims to keep the momentum going, though they know securing a win in Montevideo is no easy feat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Uruguay vs Colombia match be played?

Uruguay face off against Colombia for the Matchday 11 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers this Friday, November 15, with the match kicking off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement

James Rodriguez of Colombia – IMAGO / Action Plus

Advertisement

Uruguay vs Colombia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Uruguay vs Colombia in the USA

This Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers clash between Uruguay and Colombia will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz.