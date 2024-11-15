Who are the quarterbacks that have mastered the biggest stage in football? From Tom Brady’s unmatched seven rings to legends like Joe Montana, discover the top 15 players who reign supreme in Super Bowl history.

When it comes to measuring greatness in the NFL, no trophy is more iconic than the Super Bowl. In the league’s history, few achievements compare to the impressive record of victories in this event, especially for quarterbacks.

Some of these field leaders have elevated their legacies to mythical levels, becoming symbols of perseverance. The list is not extensive, as only a few figures have managed to enter, such as Tom Brady, who holds a remarkable record.

These quarterbacks not only have a special place because of the number of championships they’ve won, but also for their impact on their respective teams and their ability to elevate their game in the most critical moments.

John Elway | 2 rings

John Elway (Source: @podoffame)

John Elway’s career is best remembered for his dramatic plays and long-awaited Super Bowl triumphs. After multiple defeats earlier in his career, he finally tasted victory in Super Bowl XXXII (1998) and followed it up with another in XXXIII (1999) before retiring.

Known for his powerful arm and “never quit” mentality, Elway’s iconic helicopter spin in Super Bowl XXXII symbolized his fierce determination. His back-to-back wins at the end of his career cemented his legacy as one of the NFL’s all-time greats.

Bob Griese | 2 rings

Bob Griese (Source: @Super70sSports)

Bob Griese, a mainstay for the Miami Dolphins, was integral to their success in the early 1970s, including their perfect season in 1972. His strategic approach allowed the Dolphins to dominate Super Bowl VII and VIII, and while his passing numbers weren’t as high as some other quarterbacks, his field leadership and adaptability underlined his value. He provided the Dolphins with stability, orchestrating their well-balanced offense alongside a potent defense.

Jim Plunkett | 2 rings

Jim Plunkett (Source: @Raiders)

Jim Plunkett’s journey to two Super Bowl victories is a story of resilience. After a rocky start to his NFL career and multiple injuries, he found new life with the Oakland (later Los Angeles) Raiders.

Leading the Raiders to wins in Super Bowl XV (1981) and XVIII (1984), he was named Super Bowl MVP in his first appearance, symbolizing a career resurgence. His story resonates as an example of perseverance, proving that even after setbacks, greatness is attainable.

Bart Starr | 2 rings

Bart Starr threw the first Super Bowl TD. (Source: @CBSSportsHQ)

Bart Starr, legendary quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, played a pivotal role in solidifying the early years of the Super Bowl. He led the Packers to victories in the first two Super Bowls (1967 and 1968), where he displayed remarkable poise and efficiency.

In these games, he was not just a winner; he was an MVP both times, with a combined passer rating of 106.0, reflecting his careful yet impactful play. His precision and calm under pressure are still celebrated as hallmarks of a championship quarterback​.

Roger Staubach | 2 rings

Roger Staubach (Source: @TheDukeofDirt)

Known as “Captain America”, Roger Staubach was a star for the Dallas Cowboys in the 1970s, leading the team to five Super Bowls and winning two of them (in 1972 and 1978). His leadership ability and precision earned him recognition, and his mobile style and determination helped make the Cowboys “America’s Team” during his leadership.

Ben Roethlisberger | 2 rings

Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers during Super Bowl XL between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on February 5, 2006. (Source: Mike Ehrmann/NFLPhotoLibrary)

Ben Roethlisberger won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2006 and 2009, becoming one of the youngest quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl in his first victory. “Big Ben” was known for his physical style of play, his ability to make key plays under pressure, and his precision. His connection with players like Santonio Holmes, whose incredible touchdown sealed the victory in 2009, left a mark on the Steelers ‘ history.

Peyton Manning | 2 rings

Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016. (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Throughout his career, Peyton Manning was one of the most successful and talented quarterbacks, winning a Super Bowl with the Colts in 2006 and another with the Broncos in 2015. These victories with two different teams highlight his versatility and leadership on the field.

His 2015 victory with the Broncos was particularly significant, as it marked the season of his retirement. Although it wasn’t his best statistical performance, his experience was crucial to the team’s success.

Eli Manning | 2 rings

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012. (Source: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Eli Manning is remembered for his victories in two Super Bowls with the New York Giants, in 2008 and 2012, both against the mighty Patriots and Tom Brady. In these games, he displayed extraordinary composure, with one of his most iconic plays being the famous pass to David Tyree in Super Bowl XLII, known as the “Helmet Catch”. He was named MVP in both games, and his ability to perform under pressure has immortalized him as a legend of the Giants.

Steve Young | 3 rings

Steve Young got the monkey off his back, recording 6 TDs in the #49ers Super Bowl XXIX win over SD. (Source: @49ers)

Although Steve Young won three Super Bowl rings with the San Francisco 49ers, only one came as a starting quarterback. Initially, he was Joe Montana’s backup and earned his first two rings in supporting roles. However, in 1994, he took the helm as the starting quarterback and delivered a stellar performance in Super Bowl XXIX against the San Diego Chargers, where he threw six touchdown passes—a record that still stands.

Young’s remarkable game earned him the Super Bowl MVP award, solidifying his legacy as one of the best quarterbacks and finally dispelling any doubts about his ability to lead a team to victory as a starter.

Patrick Mahomes | 3 rings

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs poses with the MVP award during a news conference for the winning head coach and MVP of Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes, despite his youth compared to other NFL legends, has already claimed three Super Bowl rings with the Kansas City Chiefs. Known for his remarkable playmaking skills and ability to adapt quickly during games, he has become one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in modern NFL history. His agility, powerful throws, and strategic mindset have been instrumental in the Chiefs’ success and have established him as one of the league’s premier players.

Earl Morrall | 3 rings

Earl Morrall (Source: @kengfunk)

Earl Morrall enjoyed a career that spanned nearly two decades, playing as a valuable and versatile backup for multiple teams. He is best remembered for his contributions to the Miami Dolphins, where he stepped in during the 1972 season to lead the team to an undefeated record after starting quarterback Bob Griese was injured.

Although primarily a backup, Morrall’s experience and steady presence made him a key component of several championship teams, helping secure a total of three Super Bowl rings during his career.

Troy Aikman | 3 rings

15 Oct 1995: Quarterback Troy Aikman #8 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass during their game against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego. (Source:Al Bello/Allsport – Getty Images)

As the leader of the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s, Troy Aikman guided the team to three titles in four years. His playing style was methodical and precise, backed by a strong work ethic.

Alongside Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith, he formed one of the NFL’s most effective trios, and his leadership helped the Cowboys stay at the top during a highly competitive era​.

Terry Bradshaw | 4 rings

January 20 1980, Super Bowl XIV, Rose Bowl. Chuck Noll’s Super 70’s Pittsburgh Steelers won their 4th Super Bowl in 6 yrs, beating the Los Angeles Rams 31-19. Terry Bradshaw was MVP. (Source: @nflpastplayers)

With the Pittsburgh Steelers, Terry Bradshaw secured four championships in the 1970s. Known for his powerful arm and big-play ability, he was instrumental in building the Steelers’ dynasty, which dominated with a fierce defense and efficient offense. Beyond his skills on the field, he is beloved for his charisma and outgoing personality off the field.

Joe Montana | 4 rings

25 Jan 1990: Quarterback Joe Montana of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after being named the Miller Lite Man of the Year before Super Bowl XXIV against the Denver Broncos at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Source: Getty Images)

Known as “Joe Cool”, Joe Montana won his four rings with the San Francisco 49ers in the 1980s. He was the king of precision and calm under pressure, especially shining in the final minutes of games. Impressively, he never threw an interception in any Super Bowl he played, setting a remarkable record. With a total of three Super Bowl MVP awards, he became an icon for the 49ers and football in general.

Tom Brady | 7 rings

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signals after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021. (Source: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

No one surpasses Tom Brady in Super Bowl titles, with a total of seven—six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His career began in 2000, and he quickly made a mark, combining leadership, precision and a unique ability to elevate his game during crucial moments.

His dedication and work ethic allowed him to play at a high level for over two decades, amassing an impressive list of accomplishments, including five Super Bowl MVP awards.