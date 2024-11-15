Nuggets' Nikola Jokic earns spot on Shaquille O’Neal's legendary Top 5 NBA Centers list

Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal has shared his opinion on the top five all-time centers in the NBA. Despite his own legendary career, O’Neal humbly excluded himself from the list but included Denver Nuggets‘ Nikola Jokic among the best.

Nikola Jokic has revolutionized the center position in the NBA. His ability to score, rebound, assist, and play with exceptional court vision has made him one of the most dominant players in the league.

At just 28 years old, Jokic has plenty of basketball ahead of him. His unique talent and relentless work ethic make him a strong candidate to become one of the greatest players in NBA history. His recent triple-double averages have further demonstrated his incredible skill and leadership on the court.

Shaquille O’Neal on Nikola Jokic’s all-time standing

Shaquille O’Neal recently offered his thoughts on where Jokic stands among the all-time great centers. When asked by Nick Wright what Jokic needed to do to break into the top five, O’Neal excluded himself from the list but acknowledged Jokic’s place among the elite. He suggested that winning two more championships could cement Jokic’s status in the top five.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets drives against Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena on October 24, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“I wouldn’t put myself in there. But people judge talent in many ways. Stats, of course, is one of them, championships are one of them. He has one. I think if he gets into the three-championship realm, he’ll definitely be on that list. He’s on that list for me. I wouldn’t put myself on that list. You always gotta count the guys who made me who I am: Kareem, Mr. Chamberlain, and Mr. Russell,” O’Neal said.

A bright future for Jokic

Nikola Jokic’s future looks incredibly promising. With his youth and constant evolution, he is poised to dominate the NBA for years to come. His impact on the game of basketball is undeniable, and his legacy is already taking shape to inspire generations to come.