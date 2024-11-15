Where to watch Suriname vs Canada live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Suriname take on Canada in the first leg of the League A quarterfinals in the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup, including the date and where to watch or stream it live in the USA.

Suriname are set to face off against Canada in the first leg of the League A quarterfinals in the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. USA fans can easily follow the match with all essential details here—date, kickoff time, and live streaming options—readily available to ensure they don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Suriname vs Canada in the USA on Paramount+]

Suriname are set for a historic showdown as they face off against Canada, a continental powerhouse, in a matchup few expected them to reach. Coming in as the second-place finisher in their group, Suriname will be eager to capitalize on home-field advantage, knowing a strong result could be pivotal.

Canada approach the game as heavy favorites, with an expectation to secure a straightforward win against their less-experienced opponents. However, they’ll need to guard against overconfidence, as Suriname are poised to make the most of this rare, high-stakes opportunity on the international stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Suriname vs Canada match be played?

Suriname face Canada in the first leg League A quarterfinal of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League on Friday, November 15. The match is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Sheraldo Becker of Suriname – IMAGO / ANP

Advertisement

Suriname vs Canada: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

How to Suriname vs Canada in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Suriname and Canada will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video.