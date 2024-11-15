Where to watch Suriname vs Canada live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Suriname are set to face off against Canada in the first leg of the League A quarterfinals in the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. USA fans can easily follow the match with all essential details here—date, kickoff time, and live streaming options—readily available to ensure they don’t miss any of the action.
Suriname are set for a historic showdown as they face off against Canada, a continental powerhouse, in a matchup few expected them to reach. Coming in as the second-place finisher in their group, Suriname will be eager to capitalize on home-field advantage, knowing a strong result could be pivotal.
Canada approach the game as heavy favorites, with an expectation to secure a straightforward win against their less-experienced opponents. However, they’ll need to guard against overconfidence, as Suriname are poised to make the most of this rare, high-stakes opportunity on the international stage.
When will the Suriname vs Canada match be played?
Suriname face Canada in the first leg League A quarterfinal of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League on Friday, November 15. The match is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM (ET).
Sheraldo Becker of Suriname – IMAGO / ANP
Suriname vs Canada: Time by State in the USA
ET: 6:30 PM
CT: 5:30 PM
MT: 4:30 PM
PT: 3:30 PM
How to Suriname vs Canada in the USA
The Concacaf Nations League clash between Suriname and Canada will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video.