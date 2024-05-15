With the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly keeping tabs on JJ Redick as a coaching candidate, Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem explained why it might not be the best idea.

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for a coach. If that sounds familiar, that’s because it is. This will be the fourth coach they’ve had in seven years with LeBron James on the team.

Needless to say, there aren’t that many feasible options around the NBA right now, much less one that could both move the needle and get LeBron’s respect in the locker room.

That’s why, as much as JJ Redick could fit that criteria because of his relationship with James, Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem believes that might not be the wisest decision.

Udonis Haslem Says JJ Redick Shouldn’t Coach The Lakers

Per Haslem, Redick could have to deal with a ‘cynical locker room,’ as some of the players might feel like he’s just LeBron’s puppet and will always question his authority:

Udonis Haslem during the 2023 NBA Finals

“If it’s JJ [Redick], you’re going to have a cynical locker room,” Haslem said on ESPN’s NBA Today. “You’re gonna have guys saying, ‘Is coach gonna do a podcast after the game with LeBron?’ He’s gonna have a cynical locker room that side-eyes everything JJ says. They’re gonna wonder ‘Is it JJ’s message or is it LeBron’s message?’”

Haslem later talked about how the Lakers could go after Chris Quinn, who’s one of Erik Spoelstra’s top assistants, as a guy who LeBron would listen and respect. Still, he didn’t say he was an actual candidate:

“I’m not just saying this ’cause he’s my guy, but Chris Quinn has relationships coaching LeBron James in Miami,” Haslem said. “So I know he’s a guy that LeBron respects. Now is he a true, true candidate? Who knows because you might put names out there even though you’ve already picked.”

At the end of the day, you can’t win if you don’t have your locker room’s trust, and it all starts with the star player. However, there’s also a fine line they need to walk, and this could be a tricky situation for the Purple & Gold.