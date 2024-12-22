The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched the AFC West for the ninth consecutive year and look on the verge of securing the No. 1 seed in their conference for the 2025 NFL playoffs. But that doesn’t mean Andy Reid‘s men had it easy this year.

In fact, even the final stretch of the 2024 NFL season continues to put the defending Super Bowl champions to the test. The Chiefs will have two short weeks to close out the regular season, so many would understand if Reid felt upset about it.

However, the Chiefs coach is wise and experienced enough to keep himself out of trouble. That’s why, when asked by Rob Collins of FOX4 Kansas City whether three games in 11 days is too much, Reid made sure to avoid any potential consequence from the league office.

“Oh that’s a tough question, I mean… I’ll let you figure that one out. Or you can my bill,” Reid said, sparking laughter from the reporters at the press conference.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Reid’s Chiefs with three games in 11 days before 2025 NFL playoffs

Kansas City started a demanding stretch of games on the right foot by taking down the Houston Texans with a 27-19 win at Arrowhead on Saturday. But it won’t be long before Reid’s men suit up again.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs will hit the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas. Only a few days later, they will be back on the gridiron to take on the Denver Broncos in the regular season finale.

Mahomes complained, Reid took it easy

Not long ago, Patrick Mahomes voiced his complaint to the NFL about this grueling schedule in the final weeks of the regular season. Still, the quarterback acknowledged they have no option but to try and deal with it: “It’s not a good feeling. You never want to play this amount of games in this short of time. It’s not great for your body. But at the end of the day it’s your job, your profession, you have to come to work and do it.”

Reid knows that while this may not be the ideal situation for his players, it’s pointless to make a big deal out of it. Earlier in December, he preferred to focus on what the Chiefs could do about it: “We have games all over the place. It’s a unique situation. You just have to manage it. It is what it is. So, you make the best of it.”

