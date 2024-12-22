Russell Wilson had the worst game of his tenure as quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 34-17 loss against the Baltimore Ravens. A fumble and an interception that turned into a pick-six were the key factors.

Now, the Steelers went from having a comfortable lead in the AFC North standings to facing maximum pressure, where they can’t afford to lose a single game if they want to secure the divisional title.

The schedule won’t give them any rest, as the next challenge is huge against Patrick Mahomes in a special Christmas Day matchup. It’s important to remember that the Kansas City Chiefs have a 14-1 record, being the best team in the NFL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How many wins does the Steelers have?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a 10-5 record and still control their destiny to win the AFC North. After the game against the Ravens, Russell Wilson admitted that he is the one to blame for the loss in Baltimore.

“It’s unacceptable (fumble). It can’t happen. I thought we really did a good job of regaining the momentum, but, the interception just hurt us. It’s just really two negative plays. They made two plays on us that were, you know, significant plays. Unfortunately, I can’t let that happen. That definitely changed the game.”

Advertisement

see also Russell Wilson's net worth: How rich is the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback?

Who will be the starting quarterback for Steelers vs Chiefs?

Despite those two crucial mistakes in the loss to the Ravens, Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers in the blockbuster matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Christmas Day. In addition, all the load is on the veteran, as Justin Fields is injured.

Advertisement

“I put that game on me. In the sense of, you know, there were two great opportunities there. The one thing I’m not going to do is keep my head down. We just have to eliminate mistakes. I call them game altering plays. We can do that.”

Advertisement