Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for a crucial Christmas Day showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but a lingering injury to one of their star players could shake up their plans.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs maintain an impressive pace during the 2024 NFL season. Following their victory over the Houston Texans, the defending champions led by Patrick Mahomes now hold a 14-1 record.

At the moment, the Chiefs have already secured their spot in the playoffs and the AFC West title, but the big challenge is ensuring home-field advantage and a first-round bye with the No. 1 seed.

However, things won’t be easy as their schedule is one of the toughest in the NFL during the final stretch, with road games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos. A major challenge on their path to the Super Bowl.

Who got hurt during the Chiefs game?

Andy Reid confirmed that Jack Cochrane suffered a fracture in his left ankle, while Jauan Jennings strained his knee. Additionally, the big question for the Chiefs heading into the game against the Steelers will be Chris Jones.

“Chris Jones strained his calf. It’s probable too early to tell right now. We’ll just see how he does here. I can’t tell you that (if he’ll play at Pittsburgh). I mean, he is going to get the MRI and stuff. So, I don’t have any of that information.”

Minutes after Reid’s press conference, NFL insider Jay Glazer revealed a very encouraging update on Jones. According to his information, the MRI came back negative. However, there is still no definitive timeline for his recovery, keeping in mind the Pittsburgh game and, of course, the playoffs.

Better Collective Logo