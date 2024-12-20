Thomas Muller is synonymous with goals, glory for Bayern Munich, and success on the international stage, including a 2014 FIFA World Cup title with Germany. Now 35 and playing a more supporting role at Allianz Arena, the iconic No. 25 is nearing the twilight of a career that has seen him face off against some of the greatest players of this century—and of all time.

In a 2023 interview with DAZN, Müller didn’t shy away from the age-old debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Having both triumphed and suffered defeats against the two legends, the Bayern star gave a definitive answer.

“Who’s the GOAT? For me, it’s Messi because he makes you say, ‘I’m going to the stadium to see his elegance,’ and at the same time, he’s incredibly effective in scoring goals and achieving records and titles. Cristiano is also a strong candidate in two categories: statistics and titles, but Messi is simply more subtle and elegant,” Muller said.

The German forward acknowledged Ronaldo’s status as a formidable opponent, particularly during his Real Madrid days. However, Muller admitted that Messi, while an incredible player, often came up short against his teams. “Against Messi, the results have usually gone in our favor. At the club level, our biggest problem was Cristiano Ronaldo in his Real Madrid days,” Müller explained.

Thomas Muller from Bayern Munich tries to take the ball away from Lionel Messi of Barcelona during a UEFA Champions League game. (IMAGO / DeFodi)

Muller explains how to stop Messi

Muller also shared his insights on defending against Messi, emphasizing the need for a collective effort. “In my experience, Messi can only be defended by the team,” the Bayern forward said.

“If he gets past the first defender, the second has to stop him,” Müller added. “If not, then the third steps in, while the first and second recover their positions to try again. You can’t defend him with just one person.”

Muller: A tough opponent for Messi

Muller’s track record against Messi’s Barcelona is remarkable. The German has scored eight goals and recorded two assists in 10 matches against the Spanish club. One of the most memorable encounters came in the 2020 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, where Bayern demolished Barcelona 8-2.

On the international stage, Muller has twice crushed Messi’s World Cup dreams. First, in the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals, Germany thrashed Argentina 4-0. Then, in the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil, Muller played a pivotal role as Germany edged out Argentina 1-0 to claim the trophy, denying Messi what could have been his first World Cup title.

Thomas Muller’s incredible career stats

Müller is one of soccer’s true “one-club men,” and it seems likely his career will end where it began: at Bayern Munich. Since his debut in 2008, Müller has played 762 matches, scoring 246 goals and providing 269 assists. He has won an astounding 33 titles, including 12 Bundesliga championships and two UEFA Champions League trophies.

A legend of Bayern Munich and German soccer, Müller’s career numbers and achievements cement his status as one of the sport’s all-time greats.