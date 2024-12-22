After turning the Houston Texans around last year, CJ Stroud and DeMeco Ryans are looking to go one step further in the 2024 NFL season to keep on raising the ceiling and see how far they can really go.

However, it looks like the leaders may have to work on the team’s discipline. In the latest update of the NFL‘s gameday accountability report, five Texans players were included for actions stemming from Week 15.

Defensive end Denico Autry, safety Calen Bullock, defensive tackle Mario Edwards, safety Eric Murray, and even punter Tommy Townsend all caught the league office’s attention for different situations that occurred during the Texans‘ 20-12 win over the Miami Dolphins.

NFL hits Texans with multiple fines in Week 15

The biggest fine was on Edwards, who was charged $22,511 for Roughing the Passer (blow to the head/neck) with 10 minutes left for halftime. Bullock, however, was penalized twice, both of them being fines of $5,916.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose (88) is tackled by Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (21).

The first was for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet) early in the first quarter, while the second was for his hit on Dolphins WR Grant DuBose in the third quarter. That action was listed as Unnecessary Roughness (hit on a defenseless player).

Meanwhile, Autry had to pay $11,817 for Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing) with less than a minute left in the first quarter. Townsend also received a significant fine, with the NFL deducting the punter $11,805 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (removal of the helmet).

Murray got the lowest fine among his teammates with a $9,788 penalty, but still couldn’t get away with a low block in the second quarter as the NFL listed his action as Unnecessary Roughness.

Stroud, Ryans have work to do

The Texans had avoided to appear on the gameday accountability report since Week 12. One of those fines was on linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for his controversial hit on quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

As the leaders of a team that put the Texans back on their feet, Stroud and Ryans can’t let lack of discipline hold them back. With the 2025 NFL playoffs drawing nearer, Houston must avoid making costly mistakes.