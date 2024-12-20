Former world No. 1 who retired at 28 without winning any Grand Slam, criticized Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal

Marcelo Ríos reached the pinnacle of the tennis world in the late 1990s, becoming the first South American to claim the ATP’s No. 1 ranking. The Chilean left-hander, known for his unique style both on and off the court, made history. Yet, his time at the top was often accompanied by provocative comments.

“The Chino,” as he was nicknamed, frequently voiced sharp criticism of the ATP during his playing days. He also took aim at tennis icons Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, describing them as “boring.” Despite these remarks, Ríos built an impressive résumé, with victories over greats like Andre Agassi, Carlos Moyá, and Tommy Haas.

Ríos first gained international attention when, at just 18 years old, he faced Pete Sampras in the second round of the 1994 Roland Garros. Though he lost, the match proved that his dominance in junior tennis was no fluke. The following year, he claimed his first ATP title in Bologna and went on to amass 18 career trophies before retiring in 2004.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reaching No. 1 without a Grand Slam title

In 1998, Ríos had a remarkable season, starting with a title in Auckland and a run to the Australian Open final. He followed that up with victories at Indian Wells and Miami, losing only two sets across both tournaments. At Miami, he defeated Andre Agassi in the final to secure the ATP’s top spot.

Marcelo Rios after defeating Andre Agassi in 1998. (IMAGO / Hasenkopf)

Advertisement

At the time, no Latin American player had ever reached No. 1, and the closest had been Argentina’s Guillermo Vilas. Reflecting on this milestone, Ríos once remarked, “I don’t know much about Vilas. I just know he was No. 2, and I’m No. 1.”

Advertisement

see also Former world No.1 won more titles than ‘Big Three’ and received the worst sanction in tennis history

However, Ríos’ reign at the top was short-lived. Pete Sampras regained the No. 1 ranking in April 1998, and while Ríos briefly reclaimed it in August, Sampras ended the year as the top player.

Advertisement

Ríos never won a Grand Slam, advancing beyond the quarterfinals only once—at the 1998 Australian Open, where he lost to Petr Korda in the final. Reflecting on his career, Ríos said in 2023, “Not winning a Grand Slam doesn’t keep me up at night. If I didn’t win one, there’s a reason. But I believe being No. 1 in the world is a greater achievement than winning a Grand Slam.”

Ríos’ clash with the ATP

Ríos’ loss to Korda at the 1998 Australian Open later became embroiled in controversy after it was revealed that Korda had tested positive for doping. The revelation sparked Ríos’ frustration with the ATP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The ATP handles these situations poorly. They give you a list with a million things you’ve never seen before,” Ríos said. “It’s very difficult. They’ve become too strict. There’s a difference between personal issues and doping to gain an advantage. What happened with Korda was about gaining an advantage.”

He added, “It happened during a Grand Slam that I could have won. In athletics, they strip the title and give it to the runner-up, but not in tennis. Korda won seven matches and reached the final playing like a machine. A month later, I played him and beat him. It caused a lot of controversy. Now, it’s something you laugh about, but his record still shows he won a Grand Slam.”

Advertisement

Ríos’ retirement and health struggles

After a decade on the professional tour, Ríos retired at 28 due to chronic physical pain that began in 2000. By the end of his career, he had undergone two back surgeries and was competing in lower-tier Challenger tournaments. “With great sadness, I have to admit that the time has come to leave tennis,” Ríos announced, visibly emotional.

Advertisement

In a 2021 interview from his home in Florida, Ríos revealed struggles he faced in the latter years of his career, including a facial surgery. “In my time, we didn’t use sunscreen, so my face was damaged by the sun. I developed creases, and one eyelid became too short. I couldn’t close my eye and had to sleep with it open, so I had it fixed.”

Advertisement

see also Legend Roger Federer chooses the greatest tennis player of all time

Criticism of Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal

True to form, Ríos didn’t hold back when discussing the “Big Three” of tennis. In a 2023 interview with ESPN, he shared his thoughts on Federer and Djokovic.

“For me, Federer isn’t a player you watch and say, ‘Wow, how entertaining!’ I like how he plays because he has incredible ease, great intelligence on the court, and amazing skill. But he’s not like Kyrgios or Fognini, where you expect them to put on a show. That’s more entertaining. I don’t find Djokovic exciting to watch either,” Ríos said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued, “I don’t enjoy tennis as much anymore. It’s not as entertaining as it used to be. There are too many restrictions—fines for swearing, for smashing a racket. Even in press conferences, you couldn’t criticize anyone.”

“Tennis has become boring. It’s like watching cricket, except when someone like Kyrgios shows up. He fills stadiums and puts on a show,” Ríos said. “I was the kind of player who drew attention by throwing rackets, and people found that entertaining.”

Advertisement

In a 2011 interview with ESPN, Ríos also took aim at Rafael Nadal, saying, “If I had played Nadal, I would’ve given him a hard time because of my style and his. We’re completely different players. I would’ve loved to face him. And if I had played Laver, I would’ve beaten him easily.”