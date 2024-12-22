Trending topics:
Where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert

By Leonardo Herrera

Dallas Cowboys will face off against Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what will be a Week 16 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers extended their winning streak to four games with a victory over the Chargers, positioning themselves at the top of their division with an 8-6 record. However, the Atlanta Falcons remain hot on their heels, leaving no room for error.

On the other hand, the Dallas Cowboys face an uphill battle to keep their postseason hopes alive. With slim chances of making the playoffs, this game is a must-win for Dallas to avoid waiting another year for a shot at the postseason.

When will the Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers match be played?

Dallas Cowboys take on Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 PM (ET).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Fans can also catch the game on NBC.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

