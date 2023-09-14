The Milwaukee Bucks will have one year to prove to Giannis Antetokounmpo that they want to win another NBA championship as much as he does, and that won’t be easy.

They got him involved in their pursuit of a new coach, and they got rid of Mike Budenholzer as soon as he called him out. They also got him all his teammates back, so one can only wonder what else they could do.

Still, the Greek Freak has been on a mission to let them know that he’s not going to stay there unless they do right by him, and he once again hinted at taking his talents somewhere else.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Hints At Leaving

“I am a winner. I want to be a winner,” Giannis said on the 48 Minutes podcast. “Comfort zone does not matter to me. I don’t want to, in this lifetime, talk about the same story over and over again.”

“At the end of the day, I want to create new memories, I want to win a lot of championships,” he continued. “I’m a Milwaukee Buck, but most importantly I’m a winner. If there is a better situation for me to win the Larry O’Brien I have to take that better situation.”

It’s kind of odd to see a player like Giannis do this kind of thing, as he had raved about winning the hard way and loyalty multiple times in the past. This could be just a power move, or maybe he doesn’t feel the same way anymore.