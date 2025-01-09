Mike Tomlin is one of the best coaches in the NFL. After being chosen by the Pittsburgh Steelers as Bill Cowher’s successor, the franchise won a Super Bowl, lost another, and has accumulated 18 consecutive non-losing seasons.

Despite this, it is also true that the Steelers have not won a playoff game in seven years and are no longer a dominant force in the AFC North, with the rise of teams like the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now, many experts point out that Tomlin could be on the hot seat with another one and done in the postseason. If Pittsburgh is no longer capable of being a contender to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs, a change could be on the horizon.

Does Mike Tomlin have a no trade clause?

According to a surprising report by Adam Schefter, several NFL teams are interested in asking the Pittsburgh Steelers if they are willing to make a trade to let Mike Tomlin go.

Although the chances of the Rooney family agreeing are almost zero, there is another major issue for any franchise trying to acquire him. Schefter has also reported that, in something previously unknown in many league circles, Tomlin has a no-trade clause in his contract.

“We raised the idea that a couple of teams are pondering it. I think one team actually looked into it and uncovered the fact that his contract has a no trade clause in it. So, even if Pittsburgh wants to trade him, which we’ve got zero indication that it does, they couldn’t do that without his permission. That’s there. That doesn’t stop teams to call up a team and say: ‘Would your organization have any interest in listening to conversations?’ Pittsburgh doesn’t seem to be interested. Could something change in the offseason? Sure. Right now, they’re not interested.”