Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other at the Toyota Center today, March 9 at 8:00 PM (ET). LeBron James and the Lakers will try to return to victory after losing to the San Antonio Spurs in their last game. Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After a small calm for having defeated the Golden State Warriors, the storm returned for the Lakers, who were beat by the San Antonio Spurs, a direct rival for the last places in the Play-in. The Los Angeles franchise can't seem to find the way and little by little rivals that at one time were very far away, are now approaching them. They need to start winning as soon as possible and they now have a good chance against the worst team in the Western Conference.

The Houston Rockets continue with their plan of tanking and that is why it is not surprising that their last games are almost all losses (although in their penultimate game they surprised the Memphis Grizzlies, the second best in the Western Conference, who they beat 123 -112). At the moment they are far from matching Oklahoma, so their last place is not in danger and they may be encouraged to give their fans a victory.

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Live Stream: FuboTV

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers will play this Wednesday, March 9 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Toyota Center will be the fourth between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were all victories for Lakers on October 31, November 2 and December 28 by 95-85, 119-117 and 132-123, respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Wednesday, March 9, at the Toyota Center, Houston, Texas; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ATTSN-SW, Spectrum SportsNet.

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers put LeBron James and the Lakers as favorites to take a win tonight. According to BetMGM, the Houston Rockets have odds of 2.65, while it gives the Los Angeles Lakers odds of 1.50. The total is at 233.5.

