Neymar defends Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr. with a jab at Ballon d’Or winner Rodri

This week, Ballon d’Or winner Rodri sparked controversy by criticizing Vinicius Jr. during an interview, prompting Neymar to defend his Brazil teammate with a mocking jab at the Spanish midfielder.

Nearly a month has passed since the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony, yet the event continues to generate headlines due to controversies involving some of the world’s top soccer stars. Manchester City’s Rodri, crowned the best player in the world this year, recently criticized Vinicius Jr. and Real Madrid, eliciting a sharp response from Neymar in defense of his Brazil teammate.

In an interview with Cadena SER, Rodri shared his perspective on Vinicius Jr., offering both praise and criticism. “I think Vinicius is intelligent, and with time, he will realize that the more he focuses on the pitch, the better he will be,” Rodri said. “He’s a great footballer, but he has areas to improve both on and off the field. He’s young, and I’m sure he has people to advise him well. Athletes also need to manage their off-field behavior.”

The remarks referred to accusations of arrogance and a perceived lack of respect from Vinicius toward his colleagues. Additionally, Real Madrid’s decision to boycott the Ballon d’Or ceremony—reportedly because Vinicius did not win—added to the controversy surrounding the Brazilian forward.

Neymar, known for his outspoken nature, didn’t hesitate to defend his national teammate. On Instagram, the Al-Hilal forward commented on Rodri’s statement, which was shared by the account Futeousadia, writing: “He became a talker now,” accompanied by laughing emojis.

Neymar’s comment on Instagram.

The impact of Neymar’s comment

Neymar’s unexpected intervention sparked significant engagement on social media, garnering over 50,000 likes and 2,100 comments. The majority came from fans of Neymar and Vinicius Jr., who shared messages of support for the Brazilian stars while taking sides in the ongoing controversy with Manchester City’s Rodri.

Previous tensions between Rodri and Vinicius

This wasn’t the first time the Spanish midfielder had addressed Vini in a critical light. A few weeks ago, Rodri had to clarifiy that he did not intend to disrespect Vinicius during the Ballon d’Or celebrations, following the release of a controversial video by Manchester City that was subsequently taken down.

Adding to the tension, Rodri also criticized Real Madrid’s absence from the Ballon d’Or ceremony. “The second, the third, the fourth (best players) were absent… The best team of the year didn’t attend the ceremony, even though the best coach and joint top scorer were crowned. I would have acted differently, but they do what they want,” the Spanish star remarked in the Cadena SER interview.

A brewing rivalry

The escalating tensions between Rodri and Vinicius Jr. highlight the growing rivalry between Manchester City and Real Madrid, two of Europe’s footballing powerhouses. Neymar’s defense of Vinicius further underscores the solidarity among Brazilian players while adding another layer of drama to this ongoing saga.