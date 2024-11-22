Former Inter Miami coach Martino makes something clear on his relationship with Lionel Messi

Gerardo Martino held a press conference to explain the reasons behind his resignation from Inter Miami, shedding light on his relationship with Lionel Messi during their year and a half together in Major League Soccer.

This week, Inter Miami fans were taken aback by the news of Gerardo Martino’s resignation. The Argentine coach, who joined the Herons a year and a half ago, announced his departure from the team. On Friday, he addressed the media to clarify his decision and discuss his bond with Lionel Messi, the team’s star player.

“The reality is that, of the three opportunities we’ve had to work together, this has probably been the year and a half where we’ve been the closest, with much more frequent contact,” Martino said, reflecting on his time with Messi at Inter Miami.

Tata and Leo reunited in Miami for their third stint together, following previous partnerships at Barcelona during the 2013-14 season and with the Argentina national team from 2014 to 2016. “I feel it was the best moment of the three stages we had,” Martino stated, emphasizing the closeness they shared during this period.

The coach attributed this strengthened relationship to Messi’s personal and professional growth. “It has to do with the stage of his career, everything he had achieved with the Argentina national team, and the peace he was experiencing in his life,” Martino explained. “It also reflects his growth as a professional over the years.”

Tata Martino head coach of Inter Miami.

Breaking the news to Messi

Martino revealed details about his decision to step down. “To tone down rumors… I have to leave Inter Miami for strictly personal reasons. I can’t come back next year because I need to be in Rosario for personal matters,” the 62-year-old coach explained.

He disclosed that he made the decision before Inter Miami’s first playoff game vs. Atlanta United. “Of course, no one, not even my coaching staff, knew about this final decision. I didn’t want there to be any distractions,” Martino clarified.

Messi was among the first to hear the news. “Five or six days after our elimination, I met with Raul (Sanllehi, President of Football Operations), and talked to Leo, and Jorge (Mas, franchise owner). They were the first to know, between Friday and Saturday.” That means Messi learned about his resignation while in Buenos Aires with the Argentina national team, ahead of their match against Peru in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

A promising future for Inter Miami

As he concluded his press conference, Martino expressed optimism for the future of Inter Miami. “The club is moving forward, surely with many successes,” he said. Reports suggest that Martino’s replacement could be another familiar face for Messi: former Barcelona and Argentina teammate Javier Mascherano, who is expected to take over as head coach.