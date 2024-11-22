Myles Garrett had a very strong message for T.J. Watt after the Cleveland Browns got a big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Myles Garrett was on a mission against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After all the criticism he received for winning the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, this game was marked on his schedule.

The star of the Cleveland Browns had a great night recording three sacks, five tackles and a forced fumble. Undoubtedly, he was the leader of a surprising 24-19 win at home.

Although the Browns are far away from being a Super Bowl contender or even a playoff threat in the NFL, Garrett sent a clear message about all the controversy with Watt.

Who is the best defensive player in the NFL?

Myles Garrett is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in the NFL, but, many experts think that award should have been for T.J. Watt who recorded better numbers. Micah Parsons was also in the middle of that race.

The defensive end waited patiently to face the Steelers and, at least this particular time, Garrett outperformed Watt. This was Myles’ message after the game.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him. He is one of the best rushers in the league, but, I’m number one. I’m the guy. Defensive Player of the Year. That runs through me. There’s no other person being defended as I am or schemed like I am. I wanted to make it known that I’m the guy. I’m the number one edge defender. That was a statement I was intending to make and I think I made it.”