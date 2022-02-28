The Philadelphia 76ers have been on a roll since the James Harden trade. Check out what he and Joel Embiid had to say about their new duo.

The Philadelphia 76ers are the team to watch in the Eastern Conference right now. Following back-to-back blowout wins, James Harden and Joel Embiid look even better than most people predicted early on.

Daryl Morey never caved in his desire to be reunited with Harden. And even though he drew some criticism for how he dealt with Ben Simmons' situation, the early results prove that he was right all along.

Joel Embiid 's MVP-caliber season is about to get even scarier right now. They're wreaking havoc against opposing defenses and driving referees nuts; which is why the Sixers' big man claims they're simply unstoppable.

Joel Embiid Says He And James Harden Are Unstoppable

“Unstoppable,” Embiid said after beating the Knicks. “What are you really gonna do? He’s a great passer and, obviously, I got someone that attracts a lot of attention so you gotta make a decision. Do you stay on me or do you stay on him? If you wanna guard both of us with the other guys now, you got Matisse (Thybulle) diving to the rim or wide-open shooters that got one job to do and that is to make shots. That’s all we gotta keep doing.”

James Harden Says He's Really Comfortable With Embiid

“We are very comfortable,” Harden told the media. “He likes to pop, he likes to roll, he likes to mix it in a little bit, so as long as we continue that communication like ‘this play is this, this play is that’, things will be great. I know a couple plays, I’m just out there winging it, honestly, and just trying to make the best decision in terms of my playmaking ability each possession.”

Harden Takes Another Shot At The Haters

Harden also took some time to address all the criticism he got for forcing his way out of Brooklyn. Per him, no one can take away all the things he's accomplished throughout the years:

"I really don't care at all what people say. I know the work that I put in to be one of the best basketball players," Harden said. "Nothing was given to me, I wasn't one of the best basketball players growing up. I had to work every single day to be in the position I am today. So there's nothing that somebody can tell me about my game. I put the work in. I go out there and produce. I try to be the best teammate that I can be every single night, simple as that."

The Sixers went all-in to win a championship. And Harden's volatility and impending free agency could certainly raise some concerns. But for now, it seems like there's a new team to beat.