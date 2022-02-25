Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden is known for his presence in the Hip-Hop industry. Here, he shares some not-so-kept secrets from his days in Houston and his love for music.

James Harden can do what not many people can do on a basketball court. He's one of the most unstoppable scorers in NBA history and one of the few players who could take any single rival one-on-one.

That being said, it's not a secret that his style of play and larger-than-life way of living haven't exactly translated to playoff success. He's been known for partying hard even if he has a big game the next day.

Harden's nightlife was so legendary that even a local strip club retired his jersey when he signed his big extension with the Houston Rockets. Now, the former MVP also admits that he used to be up all night in the studio with Meek Mill, Lil Durk, and Lil Baby before practice.

James Harden Admits He Used To Stay Up All Night In The Studio Before Going To Practice

“They all call me like ‘you, we about to pull up to Houston’. (Lil) Baby, (Lil) Durk, Meek (Mill), they all come to the house in Atlanta, like 2 in the morning," Harden said. "I gotta got to practice in the morning. They come in the studio and I’m up with them the whole time. And I go right from the studio, 7:30 AM, right to practice. I can’t miss this opportunity. They in the studio, I gotta see what these dudes about to talk about.”

Harden's Nightlife Is A Big Concern Around The League

Harden's habits have raised some eyebrows around the league, with Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN stating that the trade to Brooklyn did nothing to change that. Moreover, Zach Lowe states that it's a legit concern in terms of a contract extension:

"There are teams that are concerned about how he is going to age, how his game will age, in part because of the perception, and certainly recently, the reality, that he is out at night a lot," Lowe said.

There's no denying that Harden has a unique offensive skill set and is talented enough to make up for this. Then again, it seems like he's not too worried about the lack of silverware or never winning an NBA championship.