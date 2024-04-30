Miami Heat will face off against Boston Celtics for the 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Live for FREE in the USA: 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5

The Miami Heat will square off against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Dive into the essential details, including the match date, tip-off time, and a range of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, all right here.

[Watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It’s the fifth game in the series and could potentially be the decisive one. Despite the initial expectations for a more evenly matched series between the top-seeded team and the eighth-seeded team in the Eastern Conference, the reality has been quite different thus far.

The Boston Celtics have demonstrated significant superiority in three out of the four games, with only Game 2 providing a brief respite for the Miami Heat amidst the Celtics‘ dominance. Jayson Tatum’s team is now just one victory away from advancing to the conference semifinals, while Erik Spoelstra’s Heat must secure a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

When will the Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Playoffs between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will be played this Wednesday, May 1 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. and forward Caleb Martin – IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics in the USA

This 2024 NBA Playoffs game between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TNT, NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Sun.