The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Explore the vital details, including the match date, tip-off time, and a variety of streaming options customized for viewers in the United States, all available right here.

[Watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It was anticipated that the series between these two rivals would be one of the toughest and most evenly matched, and thus far, the predictions are proving accurate. Every game, every quarter, every point feels akin to a chess game, where a single mistake can prove costly. And now, a pivotal showdown awaits.

The fifth game presents an opportunity for either the Mavericks or the Clippers to gain the upper hand in the series with their third victory, granting the winners the significant advantage of needing just one more win y in 2 possibilities to secure a spot in the conference semifinals. Undoubtedly, it’s a crucial clash between two teams that have displayed remarkable level in the first four games.

When will the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Playoffs between Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers will be played this Wednesday, May 1 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Clippers Paul George (L) drives against Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic – IMAGO / Xinhua

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers in the USA

This 2024 NBA Playoffs game between Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TNT, Bally Sports SoCal, KTXA.