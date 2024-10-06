Lakers' Bronny James makes big admission on playing the Suns, with whom he worked before NBA Draft

After a bittersweet performance in Game 1 of the NBA Preseason with the Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny James is preparing to face the Phoenix Suns.

LeBron James’ legacy in the NBA continues as his son, Bronny James, made his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers in their preseason opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite the Lakers’ 124-107 loss, Bronny’s performance offered glimpses of promise, and he will have another opportunity to showcase his talent in the upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns.

Bronny will suit up for the Lakers again on Sunday in Game 2 of the NBA Preseason, a matchup that holds special meaning for him. Ahead of the game, James shared why this contest against the Suns will be significant.

“It’s going to be a special full circle moment for me playing the Suns. I had my predraft workout with them, and I went to work with some guys over there, so it’ll be good to see those guys again,” Bronny said.

The opportunity to play alongside his father, LeBron, in the same lineup is a dream scenario for Bronny. The young guard is eager to make his mark and further develop his skills under the watchful eyes of both his father and the Lakers organization.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up prior to a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena on October 04, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

Bronny reflects on Lakers debut

Bronny also shared his thoughts on his preseason debut, as well as his excitement for Sunday’s game against the Suns, as he said via Duane Rankin: “For me, it’s just being aggressive on both ends of the floor. But also, I’m trying to find my comfortable in a new offense and a new defense scheme.”

In the opener against the Timberwolves, Bronny logged 16 minutes, scoring just two points while focusing on defense. He also grabbed one rebound and dished out one assist. Although LeBron did not play in that game, fans are eagerly awaiting the moment when the father-son duo can finally take the court together.

While Bronny’s debut stats may not have been eye-popping, his defensive contributions and potential have the Lakers excited for what’s to come.

What’s next for Bronny and the Lakers?

vs. Suns – October 6 – Preseason Game 2

vs. Bucks – October 10 – Preseason Game 3

vs. Warriors – October 15 – Preseason Game 4

vs. Suns – October 17 – Preseason Game 5

vs. Warriors – October 18 – Preseason Game 6

