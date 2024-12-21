Jared Goff makes something clear about the Lions' chances of making it to the Super Bowl

Although the Detroit Lions‘ most recent outing ended in a loss to the Bills, head coach Dan Campbell‘s squad knows they still have a shot at reaching the coveted Super Bowl. Naturally, a loss can be tough, but QB Jared Goff expressed that he doesn’t understand why some people are questioning his team’s chances of going far this season.

Ahead of a crucial matchup for Detroit as they visit the Windy City to face the Chicago Bears, the talented quarterback spoke with the press and made it clear that the team still has one sole goal, despite the challenges.

“I don’t quite understand the sentiment of that,” Jared Goff expressed. “I knew it would happen at whatever point, that the winning streak would come to an end. Of course, you don’t want it to come to an end. You want it to go all the way through the Super Bowl and to win every game. But, it’s hard, it’s really hard.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, he stated that both he and his teammates are in good spirits and ready to move forward: “We’re in good shape, man,” Goff said. “We’re 12-2, we’ve got three games ahead of us. We’ve got a big division game this week, one that we’ll be fired up for and I’m sure they’ll be fired up on the other side. We’ll be going one at a time, we want to win this one and then so on and so forth. But, we’re in fine shape.”

Bills at Lions Dec 15 DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 15: Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff (16) gets sacked by Buffalo Bills CB Christian Benford (47) during the game between Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions on December 15, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

Advertisement

He also added: “I think Dan does a good job of leading that charge and keeping us level headed. And to be honest, people always ask, ‘What’s changed? What’s different?’ Nothing. It’s the same as it was last week. It’s the same as it was the week before. Nothing’s changed internally besides our record, and we’re good.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Super Bowl contender closes the door to Odell Beckham Jr.'s arrival

Campbell spoke about Montgomery’s situation

The Lions are heading into the final stretch of the season with a roster plagued by injuries, some of which are serious, like Aidan Hutchinson’s. Recently, it was reported that talented WR David Montgomery would be sidelined due to injury, prompting Dan Campbell to send a clear message about his recovery.

Advertisement

“I am optimistic with a couple doctors that he saw. I think we may see where this thing goes. We’ve still got a decision to make, because even if that is the case, it’s a matter of, Do you put him on IR? Do you see how fast he might come back from it? But it certainly sounds more optimistic, is probably the best way to say it,” the HC stated.

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 05, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lions are all in as they head into the final stretch

The playoffs are already secured, and from now on, the main goal for Dan Campbell‘s squad will be to claim the top spot in the NFC North. To do so, they will need to bounce back from their recent loss and win the last three games of the regular season.

vs Chicago Bears, December 22nd

vs San Francisco 49ers, December 30th

vs Minnesota Vikings, January 5th