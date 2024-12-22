Spurs' Victor Wembanyama reaches NBA feat in less time than Stephen Curry and James Harden

In a dominant 114-94 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, the San Antonio Spurs star, Victor Wembanyama, set a new record. At just 20 years old, Wembanyama has quickly established himself as the Spurs’ offensive leader. In this game, he achieved a remarkable milestone, his 200th career three-pointer in just 94 NBA games.

This feat surpassed the previous records held by NBA legends Stephen Curry, who reached 200 threes in 99 games, and James Harden, who did so in 153 games. Wembanyama’s rapid ascent into the league’s elite ranks is a testament to his exceptional talent and scoring ability.

This record is even more impressive considering Wembanyama’s position. As a center and power forward, positions that traditionally are not known for prolific three-point shooting, Wembanyama’s success from beyond the arc is a rare feat. His performance this season has been nothing short of spectacular, as he is averaging 24.7 points, 10 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. At just 20 years old, he is not only the standout player for the San Antonio Spurs but also one of the most exciting young talents in the NBA league.

In addition to his scoring prowess, Wembanyama’s evolution has been steady and impressive, particularly in improving his shooting percentage to 34.4%. His ability to adapt and excel in long-distance shooting has been a key factor in his rapid rise. What is even more remarkable is how quickly he has transitioned from one of the Spurs’ rookies to the clear leader of their offense. If his development continues at this pace, he could soon be among the NBA’s elite shooters.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs drives over Yves Missi #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half at Frost Bank Center on December 8, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

Which other records has Victor Wembanyama achieved?

Since his debut last season, Victor Wembanyama has been breaking records at an astonishing rate. Notably, he became just the sixth player in NBA history to record a 30-point, 10-block game, joining legends like Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson. Additionally, Wembanyama set another milestone by recording at least one block in 62 consecutive games, surpassing the record previously held by Robinson.

Wembanyama’s rookie season was nothing short of extraordinary, averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game, which earned him the Rookie of the Year award. His defensive skills were also widely recognized, earning him a spot on the All-Defensive First Team. Wembanyama’s versatility, contributing on both ends of the floor, has made him indispensable, securing his position as the cornerstone of the San Antonio Spurs’ future.

Do the San Antonio Spurs have a strong project for Wembanyama’s future?

The San Antonio Spurs are fully committed to building a championship-caliber team around their most promising player, Victor Wembanyama. With a focus on maximizing his potential, the Spurs are positioning themselves to make NBA history. Key to this vision are versatile players like Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell, whose contributions allow Wembanyama the freedom to excel. Together, they form the core of a team poised for long-term success.

In addition to Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs are also investing in the development of talented young players like Jeremy Sochan and Malaki Branham. This commitment to youth ensures that the team is building a lasting foundation, with a core of emerging stars who can contribute for years to come.

At the same time, the experience of the veterans on the roster will be invaluable in guiding and mentoring the younger players. With a strong mix of talent and leadership, the Spurs have crafted a promising blueprint centered around Victor Wembanyama with hopes of achieving sustained success and contending for titles in the near future.