LeBron James is entering the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, which is why this offseason could be crucial for his future. As a matter of fact, his contract extension could depend on what happens with Kyrie Irving this summer.

The 2022-23 NBA season could be crucial for the future of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. While the team aims to get back to glory days after two disappointing seasons (especially the last one), The King could be playing his final year with the Purple and Gold.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, it remains to be seen whether LeBron will continue being a Laker in 2023. He could make a decision about it soon, as he will be eligible for a two-year extension next month.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, LeBron's decision about his contract could depend on what kind of roster the Lakers have built by then. Therefore, the Lakers would not only pursue Kyrie Irving to contend, but also to convince James to stay.

Rumor: LeBron James' extension may depend on Lakers' pursuit of Kyrie Irving

(Transcript via Fadeaway World)

"You can safely presume that Westbrook is aware of James’ stance. He surely knows, no matter what Ham says, that the other two starry prongs in last season’s ill-fated Big Three — James and Anthony Davis — are eager for a trade to materialize that essentially swaps Westbrook for Irving, even though both campaigned for the Lakers to acquire Westbrook from Washington last summer despite Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka’s advanced talks with Sacramento on a deal headlined by perimeter shooting specialist Buddy Hield.

“This is more reminder than reporting: LeBron becomes eligible for a two-year contract extension in the $100 million range on Aug. 4. That’s less than a month away and those talks could (stress: could) be influenced by the state of the Lakers’ roster (or inject the Irving pursuit with some fresh urgency).”

Irving has recently opted into his player option with Brooklyn, but he could be on his way out following Kevin Durant's trade request. It remains to be seen whether the Lakers can offer a deal that pleases the Nets, as they don't look interested in Russell Westbrook. Meanwhile, the team still has time to improve its roster and show LeBron why he should re-sign.