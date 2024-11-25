NCAAF News: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, HC Kalen DeBoer receive very strong warning from Auburn

Ahead of the Iron Bowl, the Auburn Tigers leaders came out swinging for the crestfallen Alabama Crimson Tide, sending a strong warning to quarterback Jalen Milroe and head coach Kalen DeBoer.

The loss in Norman to the Oklahoma Sooners sent Alabama into a downward spiral and historic rivals Auburn Tigers are eager to add insult to injury when they visit Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 30. Ahead of the Iron Bowl, several Auburn players sent warnings to Jalen Milroe, Kalen DeBoer, and the rest of the program about what awaits them next Saturday.

The Tigers are looking more like hyenas, sensing the pain and shock within DeBoer’s program. Auburn believes this is as good an opportunity as any to strike back at their longtime foes in Tuscaloosa. A week ago, Alabama was considered a bona fide contender to the National Championship, but their latest outing against the Sooners changed the narrative. They now look weak and vulnerable.

Auburn drags a four-game losing streak against their state enemies, with their first win over Alabama taking place in 2019. Those losses have become a burden and the Tigers believe this is the year to finally break the hex. Pressure is huge, though, especially since many players have done the talk, prior to the walk.

Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman added some fuel to the fire ahead of the Iron Bowl and delivered a strong promise.

“Really a revenge tour,” Coleman said, via Opelika-Auburn News. “We’re going in their place and we’re really just going to go into their crib and just take over and have fun while we’re doing it. This is going to be some of the last memories we make with each other so let’s go make it a memorable game.”

First-year linebacker Marcus Riddick didn’t want to miss out on the Alabama-slashing party and threw many darts towards the Crimson Tide: “Every rival team I played, I never lost to. I will not lose to ‘Bama while I’m here.”

Personal offenses

Jalen Milroe will probably enter Saturday’s marquee matchup with a chip on his shoulder after the strong message he received from his upcoming opponents. After Milroe’s rough outing during the upset loss to Oklahoma, Riddick spoke about Milroe, and his freshman weapon Ryan Williams, setting up the table for must-see television when he goes head-to-head with the star QB-WR duo.

“He is a good quarterback,” Riddick said about Milroe, per BamaCentral. “He’s fast, but I mean, he’s not faster than me. He will not get out of that box this week.”

Riddick better be ready to keep his word. Only two weeks ago the NCAA witnessed Milroe’s speed take over a game in Baton Rouge and destroy LSU with 185 yards and 4 touchdowns through the ground.

Auburn’s linebacker also had words for fellow freshman Ryan Williams, who has taken college football by storm during his first year in the league.

“Ryan Williams is Ryan Williams. Yeah he’s electric, all this and that. In my eyes, he ain’t really nobody to me. Ryan Williams is himself. He ain’t no big time player to me.“

DeBoer faces paramount test

The Crimson Tide’s season may be over. Their third loss of the season, and against a sub .500 opponent put their postseason hopes against the ropes and are in need of a miracle to make the 12-team cut. However, next weekend’s Iron Bowl is of utmost importance. Rivalries define college football and it’d be a terrible look for first-year coach DeBoer to lose his first game against Auburn.

Alabama is gearing up for a tense clash, while Auburn is desperate for revenge. Although DeBoer is not the coach responsible for the Tigers’ long-standing frustration, it feels like on Saturday, he will have to stand up for the school’s legacy- or pay the price for Nick Saban’s dominance over the SEC.

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze joined in on his players’ sentiment and raised the gamble for Saturday’s game.

“There’s no bigger game on the schedule,” Hugh Freeze said. “To sit in this seat and to lose one like we did last year still doesn’t sit right. I know that the Auburn faithful have had to endure that, and we want to change that feeling in this building and for our great fan base in this state. It’s a tall task. Their roster is deeper, but it was deeper last year too and we had a shot to win it.“