Apart from punishing Patrick Mahomes, the NFL has fined another key player on Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs.

Even a week later, the loss to the Buffalo Bills continued to bring bad news for Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs. The gameday accountability report released on Saturday revealed the NFL imposed a strong fine on Patrick Mahomes, but the quarterback wasn’t the only Chiefs player included on the summary.

Apart from fining Mahomes $14,069 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct over a violent gesture during a touchdown celebration, the National Football League handed Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones a $11,255 penalty for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask).

The play in question came in the second quarter of Kansas City‘s 30-21 loss in Buffalo. With only 1:17 remaining before halftime, Jones grabbed Bills running back Ty Johnson’s facemask in an attempt to stop him.

Jones got away with it during the game, avoiding being flagged as the referees didn’t notice the penalty. The 30-year-old didn’t have the same luck with the league office, though.

Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs gestures in the first half against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The NFL announces its fines for plays stemming from the previous week every Saturday at 4 PM (ET). This time, the league announced 19 fines from Week 11, two of them involving Reid‘s Chiefs.

Mahomes, Reid’s Chiefs bounce back in Carolina

The Chiefs have already left the Bills game behind them by getting back to winning ways in Week 12. On Sunday, the defending Super Bowl champions claimed a hard-fought road win over the Carolina Panthers.

After leading for much of the game, Kansas City put itself in a tough spot with a weak performance in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs were leading 27-16 after three quarters, but the hosts put their back against the wall by making things level.

With less than 50 seconds left and the score tied at 27-27, Mahomes saved the day with a 33-yard scramble that left the Chiefs in field goal range, paving the way for Spencer Shrader’s game-winning field goal.

Coming up next for the Chiefs

Reid’s men may no longer be undefeated, but they continue to control the AFC standings with a 10-1 record. This will be a short week for the Chiefs, who take on division rivals Las Vegas Raiders in an exciting Black Friday Game on November 29.