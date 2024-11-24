Justin Fields was asked by reporters if he expects to get more playing time after his impact for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Cleveland Browns.

Justin Fields and the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered an unexpected loss against the Cleveland Browns. Although they made an impressive fourth quarter comeback, it wasn’t enough.

During that game on the road, Fields was called up by Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith in crucial moments. Some of those plays didn’t work, especially facing short yardage, but, in the second half, Justin was the spark in a long drive to tighten the score.

As a consequence, the debate about who should be the starting quarterback of the Steelers has reignited. Considering all their problems in the red zone, the former star of the Bears might be the key to make a Super Bowl run.

Who will be the starting QB for the Steelers?

Russell Wilson will remain the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but, in the last few weeks, Mike Tomlin has warned that the plays in special packages for Justin Fields will keep coming.

Fields talked about the situation mentioning he is ready to accept any role going forward. A clear message of no controversy with Wilson. “I think it does affect (the timing and rhythm), but, at the end of the day, that’s what my job is. You can’t complain. Anytime I get an opportunity to go on the field and help my team, I’m going to do it. I felt good. Like I’ve said, I was glad that I was able to get a chance to help my team.”

Who are the two quarterbacks for the Steelers?

Justin Fields was asked if he thinks that, after the impact of his running game against the Browns, there’s a chance Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will use him more.

“I usually have a set package each and every week. I think the play-calling is random to be honest with you. It’s kind of a feel thing with Arthur. How I’m going to be used is a question for him honestly.”