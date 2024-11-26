NBA News: Jaylen Brown shares thoughts after Celtics' record 3-point game

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown and his teammates are on a roll, looking to maintain their dominance in the NBA.

The Boston Celtics had a historic night from beyond the arc in their win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA, and Celtics star Jaylen Brown spoke about the team’s philosophy and the impact of Kristaps Porzingis.

The Celtics set a franchise record with 22 three-pointers, including an impressive stretch of 12 consecutive threes in the third quarter, which tied an NBA record. Jaylen Brown emphasized the team’s mindset of taking open shots, no matter the game situation.

Brown highlighted the team’s mentality of taking open shots, regardless of the situation. “Game to game, it’s different,” Brown said, according to ClutchPoints’ reporter Daniel Donabedian. “If we get open shots, we’re not going to turn them down. Like, I thought [Kristaps Porzingis] got a lot of great shots tonight from three. We’re just going to keep playing how we play. For myself, I like to just read the game and take what the defense gives me, so we’ll see.”

“But that’s our goal. Our goal is to get them up. Put up more shots than the other team, so I think that’s definitely going to stay consistent. But when the three is not falling, I think we’ve got some other stuff to rely on and to get to help us out a little bit,” Brown added.

Kristaps Porzingis’ Impact on the Celtics

Porzingis’ return has been a big boost for the Celtics. While his debut was somewhat inconsistent, his presence on the court has added a new level of talent and versatility. Brown praised the chemistry he’s developing with Porzingis, especially on lob plays.

“They were pressuring me up the court as a ball handler, and as soon as I broke the defense, I knew I was going to have KP,” Brown said. “They weren’t going to let me just get straight to the basket, so I just put it up for him and let him finish.”

“It was a pleasure to have him,” Brown continued. “His energy, his presence, was fantastic. We just gotta keep building as a team… It’s good to have that swagger, but we also need to keep our humility and treat every opponent with respect and take care of business.”

What’s Next for the Celtics?

The Celtics, with a 15-3 record, will look to continue their dominance in the NBA when they face the Chicago Bulls next Friday. Their impressive performance, led by a strong offensive game, has them positioned as one of the top teams early in the season.