Josh Allen teammate on Sean McDermott's Bills gets one of the NFL's biggest fines after win vs Chiefs

Josh Allen and Sean McDermott found out the NFL is handing a Buffalo Bills player one of the biggest fines of the week for an action stemming from the 30-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Josh Allen and Sean McDermott had a much-needed Bye Week after the Buffalo Bills ended the Kansas City Chiefs‘ undefeated streak in the NFL. But it wasn’t entirely quiet, as their win over the defending Super Bowl champions came with consequences from the league office.

Every Saturday, the NFL updates its gameday accountability list with a summary from the prior week. The latest report included Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who was fined $15,400 for Unnecessary Roughness (hip-drop tackle) against the Chiefs.

The play in question occurred during the fourth quarter, with only 12:51 remaining in the game, when Epenesa tackled Chiefs running back Carson Steele. Allen’s teammate didn’t get flagged for that action, but the NFL did notice the violation.

NFL also fines Chiefs players after game with Bills

Epenesa, who also avoided a fine for an infraction that was flagged, was the only player on McDermott‘s team to be punished by the NFL after Week 11. But his $15,400 fine was among the biggest of the week.

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa #57 of the Buffalo Bills leaves the game with an injury during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Bills 32-30.

The NFL announced 19 fines for a total of 2,247 plays in Week 11, with Chiefs players also getting sanctioned for actions during the Buffalo game. Most notably, the NFL imposed a strong fine on Patrick Mahomes.

The star quarterback was charged $14,069 for what the league considered a violent gesture during a touchdown celebration, listing the infraction as Unsportsmanlike Conduct.

But the NFL also punished another key player on Andy Reid’s Chiefs by handing defensive tackle Chris Jones a $11,255 fine for Unnecessary Roughness. During the loss to Allen and company, Jones grabbed Bills running back Ty Johnson’s facemask with only 1:17 left before halftime.

All the players fined by the NFL after Week 11

These are all the players who were fined by the NFL after Week 11, ranked from the biggest to the lowest penalties:

Jameson Williams (Detroit Lions) – Fine: $19,697.00, Infraction: Unsportsmanlike Conduct (obscene gestures) Derwin James (Los Angeles Chargers) – Fine: $16,883.00, Infraction: Unnecessary Roughness (horse-collar tackle) Byron Young (Los Angeles Rams) – Fine: $16,883.00, Infraction: Unnecessary Roughness (facemask) A.J. Epenesa (Buffalo Bills) – Fine: $15,400.00, Infraction: Unnecessary Roughness (hip-drop tackle) Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) – Fine: $14,069.00, Infraction: Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture) Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders) – Fine: $11,817.00, Infraction 1: Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing), Infraction 2: Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting) Rhamondre Stevenson (New England Patriots) – Fine: $11,817.00, Infraction: Chop Block Kyle Hamilton (Baltimore Ravens) – Fine: $11,255.00, Infraction: Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting) Patrick Surtain (Denver Broncos) – Fine: $11,255.00, Infraction: Unnecessary Roughness (facemask) Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs) – Fine: $11,255.00, Infraction: Unnecessary Roughness (facemask) Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh Steelers) – Fine: $11,255.00, Infraction: Unnecessary Roughness (late hit) Frankie Luvu (Washington Commanders) – Fine: $11,255.00, Infraction: Unnecessary Roughness Derek Barnett (Houston Texans) – Fine: $11,176.47, Infraction: Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing) Will Harris (New Orleans Saints) – Fine: $7,181.00, Infraction: Unnecessary Roughness (hit on a defenseless player) DeAngelo Malone (Atlanta Falcons) – Fine: $7,924.00, Infraction: Unnecessary Roughness (pulling player off pile) Otito Ogbonnia (Los Angeles Chargers) – Fine: $5,915.00, Infraction: Hit on a Quarterback (body weight) Ventrell Miller (Jacksonville Jaguars) – Fine: $5,440.19, Infraction: Unnecessary Roughness (hit on a defenseless player) Amari Gainer (Las Vegas Raiders) – Fine: $4,454.00, Infraction: Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet)