Tua Tagovailoa may receive significant support for the rest of the 2024 NFL season, as a two-time Super Bowl champion has expressed his readiness to come out of retirement and join the Miami Dolphins.

The 2024 NFL campaign has been a rollercoaster for the Dolphins. Regarded as legitimate contenders at the start, their hopes were dealt a blow when Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 2, disrupting their momentum and casting doubt on their playoff aspirations.

With Tagovailoa now back on the field, his return has provided a significant boost to the team’s performance. However, their postseason chances could receive an additional push, as a retired two-time Super Bowl winner has filed for reinstatement to join Miami.

Legendary linebacker applies for reinstatement, could join the Dolphins soon

The Dolphins need an almost perfect finish to the season to secure a playoff spot. With a 5-6 record, they currently sit second in the AFC East and find themselves relying on the Wild Card race to extend their season.

Miami is on the playoff bubble, ranked 8th in the AFC standings. According to the NFL playoff picture, they have just a 16% chance of advancing and are two games behind the Broncos for the final Wild Card spot.

Mike McDaniel has tried to improve the roster throughout the season, but has failed to do so. Fortunately, the head coach may soon have a secret weapon at his disposal.

Shaquil Barrett, a two-time Super Bowl champion, has applied for NFL reinstatement. Known for playing pivotal roles in the Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 win and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV victory, Barrett could bring valuable leadership and experience to the Dolphins’ defense.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returns to the locker room after warmups prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Dolphins currently hold Barrett’s rights, meaning his return would automatically place him on their roster. However, it is unclear if Barrett is committed to playing for Miami or if he would prefer to negotiate his release to explore opportunities with other teams.

What’s next for the Miami Dolphins?

The outlook for the Dolphins remains challenging. In Week 13, they are set to face the Green Bay Packers, with oddsmakers favoring the NFC contender. To keep their playoff hopes alive, Miami will need to deliver a standout performance in this critical matchup.

Week 13 @ Green Bay Packers

Week 14 vs. New York Jets

Week 15 @ Houston Texans

Week 16 vs. San Francisco 49ers

