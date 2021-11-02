Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James fueled the fire of controversy by admitting that's definitely something wrong with Russell Westbrook. Then again, it might not be what people think.

The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to an inconsistent start of the NBA season. They've blown big leads to bad teams, they've struggled to compete at the highest level, and it seems like Russell Westbrook has yet to adapt to Frank Vogel's plans.

Westbrook's trade drew plenty of contrasting takes throughout the offseason, with a lot of people citing that trading away their depth for another non-shooting, ball-dominant player wasn't a good idea.

Fast-forward to today, and it seems like those takes weren't that far off. As a matter of fact, even LeBron James has recently admitted that there's something wrong with him, although not for the reasons one would expect.

LeBron James Says There's Something Wrong With Russell Westbrook

The King jokingly said that there was something wrong with Westbrook and shared a clip of him crip-walking on the court when the DJ at STAPLES Center played G'd Up by The Eastsidaz, drawing a lot of hilarious reactions all over the internet.

Shaq Says Westbrook Needs To Change His Game

But all jokes aside, some people still believe that the former MVP will have to make plenty of adjustments if he wants to be a real contributor for the Lakers. Shaquille O'Neal recently said that he needs to change his game to coexist next to James and Anthony Davis.

"He is going to have to figure out ways to make an impact without being on the ball all the time," O'Neal said. "His whole career, he has been either number one or number two, now he is number three or four. I agree with Chuck, he has to push the pace. When they miss, he should be the first one on the court trying to get layups. When he gets the ball, he should be aggressive."

“The only reason why he had 33 points is 'cause he took 27 shots," Shaq added. "Now when LeBron has the ball all the time and throwing it to AD, he is not going to be able to get 27 shots. So again, he is going to have to find a way to make an impact on the game without having the ball all the time."

It's still way too early to sound off the alarms and the Lakers have plenty of time to figure things out. Westbrook will always be a controversial player on and off the court, but at least we now know he's got some nasty moves on the dance floor.