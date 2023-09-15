Miami Heat have a plan for Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry if they can't get Damian Lillard

It’s not a secret that the Miami Heat are desperately trying to get Damian Lillard. However, the Portland Trail Blazers have been reluctant to engage in serious trade talks with them.

Any trade for Lillard would obviously cost the Heat plenty of depth, and all transactions would be centered around Tyler Herro, Miami’s rising star and most tradeable piece.

However, if the Heat and Blazers were to end trade talks, then a new report states that Herro could be their new starting point guard for the upcoming NBA season, with Kyle Lowry coming off the bench.

Tyler Herro Could Run Point For The Heat

“Kyle Lowry is the only natural point guard on the Heat’s roster, but a person familiar with the team’s thinking said he won’t be surprised if the Heat opts for Tyler Herro or even Josh Richardson as a starting primary ball handler if it’s unable to acquire Lillard before the season opener,” per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Lowry could continue to come off the bench in that scenario.”

Of course, Herro isn’t a traditional playmaker or point guard by any means, but it’s not like they’re getting a lot out of Lowry lately. Also, they need someone to run the second unit, with Gabe Vincent gone to the Lakers.

Even so, we expect the Heat to re-engage in talks for Lillard before training camp starts. If not, then they should be all over whichever star player becomes available, as they lost a lot of depth this summer.