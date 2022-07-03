The Miami Heat had one pick for the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. They selected Nikola Jovic with it. Check out the new Heat player's skills and style of play.

The Miami Heat are working towards the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season. The first moves were at the Barclays Center where the Heat selected Nikola Jovic with the 27 pick overall. Now, they are currently working with the free agents.

Last season, the Heat couldn't finish the job to the Boston Celtics in a Game 7 at home. Therefore, they are looking to improve their style of play. Although, Nikola Jovic's role will be a rotation player for Erik Spoelstra's squad.

Jovic's first steps as a NBA player will be in the summer squad that plays in the California Classic tournament hosted at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Check out how he did in his debut game for the Heat.

Nikola Jovic's stats

Nikola Jovic is listed as a 6-foot-10 forward. He is 19 years old with at least 1 year of experience in professional basketball with the Mega Basket from his country. Jovic was selected with the 27th pick overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

For his debut, Jovic played against the Los Angeles Lakers as a Heat player. However, Jovic couldn't avoid to lose to the Lakers. The game ended as a 100-66 loss. In which, he registered 3 points, with 3 rebounds.