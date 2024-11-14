Trending topics:
Jake Paul undergoes lie detector test, reveals shocking truth about fight vs. Mike Tyson

Jake Paul recently underwent a lie detector test, and he couldn't hide a shocking truth about his upcoming fight against Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul is set to have his 12th pro bout against Mike Tyson
© IMAGO / Inpho PhotographyJake Paul is set to have his 12th pro bout against Mike Tyson

By Fernando Franco Puga

Jake Paul is ready for his anticipated fight against Mike Tyson. However, he recently underwent a lie detector test in which he accidentally revealed a shocking truth about his bout with the legendary boxer.

When Jake Paul announced his fight against Mike Tyson, he started creating a lot of content around it. True to his nature, he filmed several videos for his YouTube channel to show his preparation for the bout.

However, one of his videos may have thrown him under the bus accidentally. The YouTuber filmed a video with his brother Logan, both undergoing a lie detector test and revealing several secrets about themselves.

Jake Paul couldn’t trick the lie detector test when asked about Mike Tyson

The fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has given the influencer plenty of content for his social media. He has constantly uploaded videos of his progress and how he is preparing to face the legendary pugilist.

For Jake Paul, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. While Mike Tyson retired a long time ago, no one can doubt his skill for this fight, as his muscle memory as one of the greatest of all time could definitely help him defeat Paul.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is aware of this situation. While he has mocked Tyson several times, Jake Paul is taking this fight very seriously, even doubting his own chances to win the match.

Back in June, Jake Paul filmed a video with his brother Logan. They both took the lie detector test, but it was Jake’s answers that shocked everyone the most.

Mike Tyson, Jack Paul

(L-R) Mike Tyson and Jake Paul speak onstage at the press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City.

Logan asked his younger brother if he thought he would really be capable of beating Mike Tyson. “Yeah,” Jake answered, but the lights turned red, indicating that he was lying.

What does Jake Paul think about Mike Tyson?

While Jake Paul has made fun of Mike Tyson and taunted him recently, he has a lot of respect for him. The influencer has said multiple times that Iron Mike is a legend and he won’t underestimate him in their fight.

During the lie detector test, he was questioned about the age difference for this fight. He said that Mike Tyson is a natural-born killer at any age.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

