Jake Paul recently underwent a lie detector test, and he couldn't hide a shocking truth about his upcoming fight against Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul is ready for his anticipated fight against Mike Tyson. However, he recently underwent a lie detector test in which he accidentally revealed a shocking truth about his bout with the legendary boxer.

When Jake Paul announced his fight against Mike Tyson, he started creating a lot of content around it. True to his nature, he filmed several videos for his YouTube channel to show his preparation for the bout.

However, one of his videos may have thrown him under the bus accidentally. The YouTuber filmed a video with his brother Logan, both undergoing a lie detector test and revealing several secrets about themselves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jake Paul couldn’t trick the lie detector test when asked about Mike Tyson

The fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has given the influencer plenty of content for his social media. He has constantly uploaded videos of his progress and how he is preparing to face the legendary pugilist.

Advertisement

see also Jake Paul’s net worth: How much money does the boxer and influencer have?

For Jake Paul, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. While Mike Tyson retired a long time ago, no one can doubt his skill for this fight, as his muscle memory as one of the greatest of all time could definitely help him defeat Paul.

Advertisement

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is aware of this situation. While he has mocked Tyson several times, Jake Paul is taking this fight very seriously, even doubting his own chances to win the match.

Advertisement

Back in June, Jake Paul filmed a video with his brother Logan. They both took the lie detector test, but it was Jake’s answers that shocked everyone the most.

(L-R) Mike Tyson and Jake Paul speak onstage at the press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Logan asked his younger brother if he thought he would really be capable of beating Mike Tyson. “Yeah,” Jake answered, but the lights turned red, indicating that he was lying.

What does Jake Paul think about Mike Tyson?

While Jake Paul has made fun of Mike Tyson and taunted him recently, he has a lot of respect for him. The influencer has said multiple times that Iron Mike is a legend and he won’t underestimate him in their fight.

Advertisement

see also Jake Paul unveils the cost of his walkout outfit for blockbuster fight vs. Mike Tyson

During the lie detector test, he was questioned about the age difference for this fight. He said that Mike Tyson is a natural-born killer at any age.

Advertisement

SurveyWill the age gap be key in the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight? Will the age gap be key in the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE