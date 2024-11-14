Trending topics:
The 30 highest-paid college football head coaches: Who's earning the most?

Under the stadium lights, some coaches do more than lead—they reap millionaire figures. Discover the 30 names that turn success in college football into a fortune, like Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney.

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium on October 7, 2023.
By Ariadna Pinheiro

College football not only draws in millions of fans but also generates millions of dollars, with a large portion of this investment going to high-profile coaches, such as Kirby Smart from Georgia Bulldogs, who tops the list.

The college head coaches of the most renowned universities not only guide their teams in pursuit of national championships, but they also have the ability to shape future professional athletes, such as Arch Manning.

This power translates into big figures. With contracts that include million-dollar performance bonuses, sponsorship deals, and substantial incentives, these coaches have become some of the highest-paid professionals.

Top 30 highest-paid college football head coaches

Each season, coaches’ salaries and bonuses tend to capture public attention, especially when their earnings are compared to those of professional league coaches. Recently, Kirby Smart has been generating significant income.

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after defeating the Texas Longhorns 30-15 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024. (Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images)

According to USA Today, the head coach has become the highest-paid in college football, with a salary of $13 million as of November 2024. Thanks to his work with the Georgia Bulldogs, he has led the team to the top of the sport.

Since taking over as head coach in 2016, he has guided them to an impressive record, winning back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022 and positioning the team as a constant contender. This success boosted his profile and made him a valuable asset to the university.

In 2022, he signed a ten-year contract extension worth over $110 million, which included annual raises to increase his base salary from $10.25 million up to $12.25 million by 2031. This extension was revised again in 2024, giving him an additional raise that places him above other coaches.

In addition to his salary, Smart can earn up to $1.55 million in bonuses, tied to his team’s performance in the new 12-team playoff format, solidifying his position as the highest-paid coach and ensuring his leadership with the Bulldogs, as Fox Sports reported.

RankHead coachCollegeSalary
1Kirby SmartGeorgia$13 million
2Dabo SwinneyClemson$11.5 million
3Steve SarkisianTexas$10.6 million
4Lincoln RileyUSC$10 million
5Ryan DayOhio State$10 million
6Mike NorvellFlorida State$10 million
7Kalen DeBoerAlabama$9.9 million
8Brian KellyLSU$9 million
9Mark StoopsKentucky$9 million
10Lane KiffinOle Miss$9 million
11Eliah DrinkwitzMissouri$9 million
12Josh HeupelTennessee$9 million
13James FranklinPenn State$8.5 million
14Dan LanningOregon$8.2 million
15Brent VenablesOklahoma$8.1 million
16Mario CristobalMiami (FL)$7.7 million
17Mike GundyOklahoma State$7.7 million
18Luke FickellWisconsin$7.7 million
19Jedd FischWashington$7.7 million
20Lance LeipoldKansas$7.5 million
21Billy NapierFlorida$7.3 million
22Jonathan SmithMichigan State$7.2 million
23Kirk FerentzIowa$7 million
24Mike ElkoTexas A&M$7 million
25Hugh FreezeAuburn$6.7 million
26P.J. FleckMinnesota$6.7 million
27Pat NarduzziPittsburgh$6.6 million
28Marcus FreemanNotre Dame$6.6 million
29Bret BielemaIllinois$6.6 million
30Kyle WhittinghamUtah$6.5 million
