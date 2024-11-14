Under the stadium lights, some coaches do more than lead—they reap millionaire figures. Discover the 30 names that turn success in college football into a fortune, like Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney.

College football not only draws in millions of fans but also generates millions of dollars, with a large portion of this investment going to high-profile coaches, such as Kirby Smart from Georgia Bulldogs, who tops the list.

The college head coaches of the most renowned universities not only guide their teams in pursuit of national championships, but they also have the ability to shape future professional athletes, such as Arch Manning.

This power translates into big figures. With contracts that include million-dollar performance bonuses, sponsorship deals, and substantial incentives, these coaches have become some of the highest-paid professionals.

Top 30 highest-paid college football head coaches

Each season, coaches’ salaries and bonuses tend to capture public attention, especially when their earnings are compared to those of professional league coaches. Recently, Kirby Smart has been generating significant income.

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after defeating the Texas Longhorns 30-15 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024. (Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images)

According to USA Today, the head coach has become the highest-paid in college football, with a salary of $13 million as of November 2024. Thanks to his work with the Georgia Bulldogs, he has led the team to the top of the sport.

Since taking over as head coach in 2016, he has guided them to an impressive record, winning back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022 and positioning the team as a constant contender. This success boosted his profile and made him a valuable asset to the university.

In 2022, he signed a ten-year contract extension worth over $110 million, which included annual raises to increase his base salary from $10.25 million up to $12.25 million by 2031. This extension was revised again in 2024, giving him an additional raise that places him above other coaches.

In addition to his salary, Smart can earn up to $1.55 million in bonuses, tied to his team’s performance in the new 12-team playoff format, solidifying his position as the highest-paid coach and ensuring his leadership with the Bulldogs, as Fox Sports reported.

Rank Head coach College Salary 1 Kirby Smart Georgia $13 million 2 Dabo Swinney Clemson $11.5 million 3 Steve Sarkisian Texas $10.6 million 4 Lincoln Riley USC $10 million 5 Ryan Day Ohio State $10 million 6 Mike Norvell Florida State $10 million 7 Kalen DeBoer Alabama $9.9 million 8 Brian Kelly LSU $9 million 9 Mark Stoops Kentucky $9 million 10 Lane Kiffin Ole Miss $9 million 11 Eliah Drinkwitz Missouri $9 million 12 Josh Heupel Tennessee $9 million 13 James Franklin Penn State $8.5 million 14 Dan Lanning Oregon $8.2 million 15 Brent Venables Oklahoma $8.1 million 16 Mario Cristobal Miami (FL) $7.7 million 17 Mike Gundy Oklahoma State $7.7 million 18 Luke Fickell Wisconsin $7.7 million 19 Jedd Fisch Washington $7.7 million 20 Lance Leipold Kansas $7.5 million 21 Billy Napier Florida $7.3 million 22 Jonathan Smith Michigan State $7.2 million 23 Kirk Ferentz Iowa $7 million 24 Mike Elko Texas A&M $7 million 25 Hugh Freeze Auburn $6.7 million 26 P.J. Fleck Minnesota $6.7 million 27 Pat Narduzzi Pittsburgh $6.6 million 28 Marcus Freeman Notre Dame $6.6 million 29 Bret Bielema Illinois $6.6 million 30 Kyle Whittingham Utah $6.5 million