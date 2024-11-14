Chiefs News: Kareem Hunt sends clear message to Andy Reid about Isiah Pacheco, warns rest of the NFL

With Isiah Pacheco coming back from injury, Kareem Hunt made something clear to Andy Reid about the Kansas City Chiefs' future in the 2024 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ offense could get a huge boost in the 2024 NFL season with Isiah Pacheco nearing a return to action. Though Andy Reid appeared to rule him out to face Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the 25-year-old is already practicing with the rest of his teammates. But how does Kareem Hunt feel about it?

Far from looking worried about his role on the team, the 29-year-old is excited about Pacheco’s return. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Hunt made it clear to Reid that he and Pacheco can perfectly coexist on the Chiefs’ offense.

“I think that’s great, man. I’m happy for him (Isiah Pacheco), and I know he’s excited to get back and get out there,” Hunt said of Pacheco, via ChiefsWire. “I think it’s gonna be a heck of a one-two punch.”

Pacheco is coming back from a fractured fibula sustained during the Chiefs’ Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Hunt, who returned to Kansas City when Pacheco was placed on Injured Reserve ahead of Week 3, has been the go-to player in the Chiefs’ running game during Pacheco’s absence. The Toledo product, however, warned the rest of the NFL that he and Pacheco could make a powerful duo.

Kareem Hunt #29 of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I think it could be very similar, man. I’m excited,” said Hunt. “I’m used to working with other great backs and stuff like that. So, I feel like it’s gonna be another great one-two punch.”

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy echoes Hunt’s sentiment on duo with Pacheco

Hunt is definitely not the only one who thinks he and Pacheco could make life difficult for the rest of the league. During his media availability on Thursday, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy echoed Hunt’s comments.

“Those guys both want the football, which is a good thing. . . Pacheco brings that energizer bunny mentality. . . you put that together with Kareem, it’s a great one-two punch, per se;” Nagy said, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

Andy Reid happy with Hunt’s role in Kansas City

While many can’t wait to see what Pacheco and Hunt do together, the Chiefs head coach is not getting ahead of himself. With the former still returning from injury, Reid wants Hunt to continue getting significant workload.

“He’s doing well for just coming off the couch,” said Reid of Hunt. “I mean, he’s like second in the league, for the number of games he’s played, in carries and yards. He’s doing a heck of a job, and he wants more. He’s not asking to come out now. That’s not quite how he’s wired, but he’s doing well. He fell on his leg there – one of the guys fell on his leg and kind of tweaked it a little bit – but he’s fine.”

Part of the same draft class as Patrick Mahomes in 2017, Hunt was cut by the Chiefs in his second NFL season after a controversial video of him assaulting a woman surfaced. After five years with the Cleveland Browns, he got a long-awaited second chance in Kansas City. And he’s making the most of it.