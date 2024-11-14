John Harbaugh sent a strong message to the Baltimore Ravens before a big game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a long awaited game in the AFC North. In his road to finally win a Super Bowl, this could be a key moment in the season for Lamar Jackson.

Right now, the Ravens have a 7-3 record and are one victory away of taking control of the division. Nevertheless, their defense has been a big problem and, considering how Russell Wilson is playing, they need to step up on the road.

Since the start of the season, the Ravens are seen by many experts as the biggest candidate to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. This a chance to prove it for Jackson and Derrick Henry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Ravens’ record this year?

The Baltimore Ravens have a 7-3 record, but, that’s not enough to be in first place of the AFC North. The Steelers hold that spot at 7-2 and, in an incredible stat, Lamar Jackson has a 1-3 record against Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

John Harbaugh understands that situation, but, the head coach sent a clear message to his quarterback and team before that blockbuster matchup at Acrisure Stadium.

Advertisement

see also Mike Tomlin's net worth: How much money has the Pittsburgh Steelers coach made?

“We don’t live in the past game. We don’t live in the past record. None of that matters. It’s the next game. But, we’ll look at it scientifically. You go back and watch all the games and try to make sure that we are doing the things that we need to do to win this particular game.”

Advertisement

Can the Ravens win the Super Bowl?

If the Ravens want to make a Super Bowl run, John Harbaugh warned the defense as that unit needs to improve trying to reach the same level displayed by Lamar Jackson and the offense.

see also NFL News: Andy Reid sends strong warning to Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs after win against Broncos

“We have to be much better. We have to take pressure off our offense, too. We’re required to do that on the defensive side. Everybody’s determined to get better and we have a growth mindset. With a high sense of urgency to get better.”

Advertisement