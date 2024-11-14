Trending topics:
NBA

NBA Rumors: Insider names LeBron James' potential retirement date, but one factor could pospone it

An NBA insider has hinted at the possible timeline for when Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James might consider retiring.

LeBron James #23 and Gabe Vincent #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on November 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images LeBron James #23 and Gabe Vincent #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on November 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

The future of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in the NBA has been the subject of much speculation in recent months. Recently, ESPN insider Shams Charania shared his thoughts on the potential retirement of the legendary player.

Although the prospect of playing alongside his son Bronny James is exciting, LeBron may still decide to retire after next season. With a career defined by countless accolades and unmatched success, his final decision is poised to significantly impact the future of the NBA.

According to Charania, LeBron, who turns 40 in December, might view next season as his last in the league. The journalist also suggested that the possibility of playing alongside his son, Bronny James, could play a key role in his final decision.

Advertisement

“[LeBron James] is going to be 40 years old next month,” Charania said. “My sense is next season could potentially be his last season in the NBA. Maybe Bryce James keeps him around an extra year or two.”

Advertisement

A legacy like no other

LeBron James has left an indelible mark on the NBA. With multiple championships, MVP awards, and historical records, his legacy is unquestionable . However, his desire to share the court with his son Bronny has been a significant motivator for continuing his career.

Advertisement
NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James speaks his heart out on Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich

see also

NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James speaks his heart out on Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich

The enduring impact of LeBron James

No matter what decision he makes, LeBron James will forever be an iconic figure in the NBA and basketball as a whole. His influence extends far beyond stats and accolades, ensuring his legacy will inspire generations to come.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

ALSO READ

NFL News: Ravens' Lamar Jackson warns Mike Tomlin's Steelers about his bad streak vs Pittsburgh
NFL

NFL News: Ravens' Lamar Jackson warns Mike Tomlin's Steelers about his bad streak vs Pittsburgh

Where to watch Paraguay vs Argentina live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Paraguay vs Argentina live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

NBA News: Bam Adebayo praises Miami Heat's rising star with a bold statement
NBA

NBA News: Bam Adebayo praises Miami Heat's rising star with a bold statement

Chiefs News: Kareem Hunt sends clear message to Andy Reid about Isiah Pacheco, warns rest of the NFL
NFL

Chiefs News: Kareem Hunt sends clear message to Andy Reid about Isiah Pacheco, warns rest of the NFL

Better Collective Logo